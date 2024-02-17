News
Man kills 12 relatives in rare mass shooting in Iran
World News
2024-02-17 | 06:03
Man kills 12 relatives in rare mass shooting in Iran
A 30-year-old man killed 12 relatives, including his father and brother in Iran, official media reported on Saturday, in a rare mass shooting in the country.
They said the man, who was not identified, used a Kalashnikov assault rifle and was later shot and killed by security forces in the south-central province of Kerman.
They said the cause of the shooting, in a remote rural village, was a family dispute. They did not elaborate.
Mass killings are rare in Iran, where hunting rifles are the only weapons people are allowed to possess. Two years ago, a dismissed employee of a state institution in western Iran shot and killed three people and injured five before killing himself.
Reuters
