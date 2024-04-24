Middle East Airlines to resume Paris flight despite strike

Lebanon News
2024-04-24 | 06:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Middle East Airlines to resume Paris flight despite strike
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Middle East Airlines to resume Paris flight despite strike

Middle East Airlines (MEA) announced that flight ME211/212 will fly to and from Paris, despite an ongoing strike causing flight cancellations. 

Originally, MEA's flight ME211/212 for Thursday, April 25, 2024, was canceled due to a strike by air traffic controllers at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport.

After talks with airport authorities, MEA got the green light to operate flight ME211/212 on April 25, 2024, as planned. 

Passengers affected by the cancellation are advised to contact the MEA Call Center or travel offices to confirm their new bookings.

Lebanon News

Middle East Airlines

Flight

Lebanon

Paris

France

Charles De Gaulle Airport

LBCI Next
Speaker Berri welcomes PM Mikati: Insights from France visit and discussions on regional developments
French Foreign Minister to visit Lebanon, hold talks with Lebanese leaders
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:39

MEA cancels flight amidst strike at Paris CDG airport

LBCI
World News
2024-04-17

Azerbaijan condemns 'threats' from France after Paris summons its ambassador to Baku

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-16

Middle East Airlines cancels flights to Dubai due to weather conditions - statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-13

Travel alert: Middle East Airlines shifts Sunday flights, maintains some: Here are the details

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38

Military operation underway in South Lebanon, claims Israeli Defense Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Israeli Defense Minister claims: Half of Hezbollah's leaders in southern Lebanon killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Israeli army strikes 40 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:43

Al-Khatib meets Saudi ambassador: Quintet Committee's efforts should resolve Lebanon's political deadlock

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:18

Iran sentences rapper Toomaj Salehi to death

LBCI
World News
13:20

Blinken may visit Saudi Arabia as Biden Administration pursues 'mega-deal' for Saudi-Israel normalization: Axios

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-27

Saudi Arabia vs Jordan, Qatar vs Kuwait and difficult draw for Syria against Japan

LBCI
World News
00:51

Argentina requests arrest of Iranian minister over 1994 Jewish center bombing

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

US lawsuit raises stakes for Lebanon's financial institutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:03

Hezbollah announces launching 'dozens of rockets' at Israel in response to civilian deaths

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:39

MEA cancels flight amidst strike at Paris CDG airport

LBCI
Variety and Tech
14:17

Yasmina Zaytoun's MBC debut on 'Sabah El Kheir Ya Arab': A catalyst for redefining beauty pageants in the Arab world

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:07

Israeli army targets potential 'threats' in southern Lebanon, strikes Hezbollah's infrastructure

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Israeli Defense Minister claims: Half of Hezbollah's leaders in southern Lebanon killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Middle East Airlines to resume Paris flight despite strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

E-governance: Lebanon's Economy Ministry launches online services to expedite procedures

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More