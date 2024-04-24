Middle East Airlines to resume Paris flight despite strike

Middle East Airlines (MEA) announced that flight ME211/212 will fly to and from Paris, despite an ongoing strike causing flight cancellations.



Originally, MEA's flight ME211/212 for Thursday, April 25, 2024, was canceled due to a strike by air traffic controllers at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport.



After talks with airport authorities, MEA got the green light to operate flight ME211/212 on April 25, 2024, as planned.



Passengers affected by the cancellation are advised to contact the MEA Call Center or travel offices to confirm their new bookings.