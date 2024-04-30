News
Kenya searches for more than 90 missing after floods
World News
2024-04-30 | 06:17
Kenya searches for more than 90 missing after floods
Rescuers were searching on Tuesday for at least 91 people missing in heavy flooding across Kenya, the interior ministry said.
At least 46 people were killed on Monday morning in a mudslide and flash floods in Mai Mahiu town in central Kenya, the ministry said in a situation report, an increase of one on the previous death toll.
Survivors in Mai Mahiu described an onslaught of water that carried away houses, cars and railway tracks.
In all, at least 169 people have died across Kenya from heavy rains and flooding since last month. More than 185,000 have been forced from their homes, according to government data.
Reuters
World News
Kenya
Missing
Killed
Africa
Floods
