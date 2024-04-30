The International Court of Justice will issue a decision on Tuesday in a lawsuit brought by Nicaragua against Germany, accusing it of violating the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide by supplying Israel with weapons used in its war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.



Facing the ongoing devastating war in the Gaza Strip since October 7th, Nicaragua filed a lawsuit against Germany before the highest judicial body in the United Nations.



The Central American state hopes that the judges in Berlin will compel them to stop supplying Israel with weapons and other aid.



The International Court of Justice, based in The Hague, will issue an order at 15:00 (13:00 UTC) concerning Managua's request for "urgent" measures in this case, under the court's procedures while it continues to consider it.



Nicaraguan lawyers explained that the lawsuit targets Germany and not the United States, Israel's main ally because Washington does not recognize the court's jurisdiction.



Awaiting a full resolution of the case, which could take years, Nicaragua requested five interim measures, especially that Germany "suspend its assistance to Israel immediately, particularly its military assistance, including military equipment."



AFP