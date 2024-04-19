Police arrest man in Paris Iran consulate incident

World News
2024-04-19 | 09:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Police arrest man in Paris Iran consulate incident
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Police arrest man in Paris Iran consulate incident

A man who had threatened to blow himself up at Iran's consulate in Paris was arrested by police, a police source said.

French police earlier cordoned off the Iranian consulate, Reuters reporters saw.

A police source told Reuters the man was seen at about 11 am (0900 GMT) entering the consulate, carrying what appeared to be a grenade and explosive vest.


Reuters
 

World News

Police

Arrest

Man

Paris

Iran

Consulate

Incident

LBCI Next
US had advance warning of Israel attack on Iran: US media
Kenyan Army Commander and nine senior officers killed in helicopter crash
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:20

Police surround Iranian consulate in Paris where a man threatened to blow himself up

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-28

Armed man killed in attempt to plant bomb targeting police forces in Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
03:34

Oman condemns 'Israeli attack' on Iran

LBCI
World News
2024-04-18

Berlin summons Russian Ambassador after arrest of two suspected Russian spies in Germany

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:36

Polish Airline cancels Friday flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut

LBCI
World News
08:22

Blinken: US is committed to Israeli security, not involved in any offense

LBCI
World News
08:20

Police surround Iranian consulate in Paris where a man threatened to blow himself up

LBCI
World News
07:28

Ukraine to get 560 million euros for infrastructure from development bank

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-31

Russia launches 'counter-terrorism operation' in Dagestan

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-15

Hezbollah Strikes: Explosive devices target Golani Brigade, causing casualties

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:05

Samir Geagea warns of prolonged Syrian crisis impact

LBCI
Middle East News
06:22

Chinese embassy in Iran urges citizens to 'take precautions over security risks’

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More