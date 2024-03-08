Macron's envoy: French troops to stay in Chad

World News
2024-03-08 | 01:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Macron&#39;s envoy: French troops to stay in Chad
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Macron's envoy: French troops to stay in Chad

An envoy to French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday that Paris will retain its troops in Chad, ruled by a military council, despite withdrawing from other African countries following crises with other military regimes.

France's influence has waned in its former colonies in West Africa, where military rulers fighting jihadist rebellion in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger have expelled its forces and strengthened their ties with Russia.

Around a thousand French soldiers are stationed in Chad, ruled by General Mahamat Idriss Déby since 2021. Chad is one of France's dwindling allies in the region.

Jean-Marie Bockel, Macron's envoy to Africa and responsible for researching the new French military deployment on the continent, said, "Of course, we will remain" in Chad.

Bockel added that after he met with Déby in N'Djamena, Macron requested talks with Chadian authorities regarding the "evolution" of the French military deployment "to better adapt it" to regional security and military challenges.

Bockel also noted that he expressed France's "admiration" to Déby for Chad's transition to civilian rule, which began after the military council's president took power following his father's three-decade rule with an iron grip.

AFP
 

World News

France

Chad

Troops

Emmanuel Macron

Forces

Military

LBCI Next
US embassy warns of imminent extremist attack in Moscow
Zelenskyy visits Istanbul on Friday to meet with Erdogan
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-07

Syrian Armed Forces clash with 'terrorist group' attempting to attack military site near Idlib

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-22

US Military engages Houthi Forces in Red Sea, British tanker struck by missile

LBCI
World News
2024-02-19

Yemeni Armed Forces conduct military operation against British ship in Gulf of Aden

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-29

Israeli forces launch airstrikes on Hezbollah-linked military facilities in southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:27

US Treasury Wally Adeyemo to visit South Africa next week

LBCI
World News
05:06

US: Venezuela failing to meet key commitments despite election announcement

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:35

'Dragon Ball' creator Akira Toriyama dies at 68

LBCI
World News
03:28

US embassy warns of imminent extremist attack in Moscow

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

Hezbollah mourns two martyrs from southern Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-23

Damascus voices concern to Beirut: British towers pose threat to our national security

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

Israeli airstrikes target homes in Majdal Zoun

LBCI
Middle East News
01:19

US Central Command conducts defensive strikes in Red Sea

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More