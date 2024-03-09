News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
6
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
6
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Yasmina Zaytoun secures a spot in Top 40 in Miss World pageant
Lebanon News
2024-03-09 | 10:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Yasmina Zaytoun secures a spot in Top 40 in Miss World pageant
Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun secured a spot in the Top 40 in the Miss World pageant in its 71st edition on Saturday.
Lebanon News
Yasmina Zaytoun
Miss Lebanon
Spot
Top 40
Miss World
Pageant
Next
US envoy Hochstein faces resistance from Hezbollah: No negotiations without Gaza truce
Lebanon's 'icons of change': Honoring Lebanese trailblazers Linda Matar and Giselle Khoury on International Women's Day
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:31
From Lebanon to the world: Meet Miss World's 1st Runner-up, Lebanese Yasmina Zaytoun
Lebanon News
13:31
From Lebanon to the world: Meet Miss World's 1st Runner-up, Lebanese Yasmina Zaytoun
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:13
Israeli families protest: Internal dispute over government's stance on prisoner deal
News Bulletin Reports
13:13
Israeli families protest: Internal dispute over government's stance on prisoner deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Renewed concerns: Chemical storage at northern oil facilities
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Renewed concerns: Chemical storage at northern oil facilities
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Financial support: US urges Lebanon to halt funding to Hamas
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Financial support: US urges Lebanon to halt funding to Hamas
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:31
From Lebanon to the world: Meet Miss World's 1st Runner-up, Lebanese Yasmina Zaytoun
Lebanon News
13:31
From Lebanon to the world: Meet Miss World's 1st Runner-up, Lebanese Yasmina Zaytoun
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Renewed concerns: Chemical storage at northern oil facilities
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Renewed concerns: Chemical storage at northern oil facilities
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Financial support: US urges Lebanon to halt funding to Hamas
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Financial support: US urges Lebanon to halt funding to Hamas
0
Lebanon News
12:30
Miss Lebanon crowned first runner-up for Miss World 2024
Lebanon News
12:30
Miss Lebanon crowned first runner-up for Miss World 2024
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-16
LBCI Sources: Eight Israeli army raids hit forested areas in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-12-16
LBCI Sources: Eight Israeli army raids hit forested areas in southern Lebanon
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-09-02
Half-time: Lebanon leads Iran 48-36 in the classification round of the FIBA World Cup. Watch on LBCGroup.tv or LB2
Breaking Headlines
2023-09-02
Half-time: Lebanon leads Iran 48-36 in the classification round of the FIBA World Cup. Watch on LBCGroup.tv or LB2
0
World News
2024-01-31
Sultan Ibrahim of Johor state sworn in as Malaysia's 17th king
World News
2024-01-31
Sultan Ibrahim of Johor state sworn in as Malaysia's 17th king
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-08
Aid plan for Gaza by sea: US-led initiative faces hurdles amid Israeli inspection of aid
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-08
Aid plan for Gaza by sea: US-led initiative faces hurdles amid Israeli inspection of aid
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:30
Miss Lebanon crowned first runner-up for Miss World 2024
Lebanon News
12:30
Miss Lebanon crowned first runner-up for Miss World 2024
2
Lebanon News
12:04
Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun makes it to Top 4 in Miss World pageant
Lebanon News
12:04
Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun makes it to Top 4 in Miss World pageant
3
Lebanon News
11:33
Yasmina Zaytoun qualifies for Top 8 in Miss World pageant
Lebanon News
11:33
Yasmina Zaytoun qualifies for Top 8 in Miss World pageant
4
Lebanon News
10:52
Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun tops Miss World pageant with exquisite looks
Lebanon News
10:52
Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun tops Miss World pageant with exquisite looks
5
Lebanon News
10:33
Yasmina Zaytoun secures a spot in Top 40 in Miss World pageant
Lebanon News
10:33
Yasmina Zaytoun secures a spot in Top 40 in Miss World pageant
6
Lebanon News
11:16
Miss Lebanon qualifies for Top 12 in Miss World pageant
Lebanon News
11:16
Miss Lebanon qualifies for Top 12 in Miss World pageant
7
Press Highlights
00:47
US envoy Hochstein faces resistance from Hezbollah: No negotiations without Gaza truce
Press Highlights
00:47
US envoy Hochstein faces resistance from Hezbollah: No negotiations without Gaza truce
8
Lebanon News
07:14
Yasmina Zaytoun sends heartfelt message to Lebanon ahead of Miss World pageant
Lebanon News
07:14
Yasmina Zaytoun sends heartfelt message to Lebanon ahead of Miss World pageant
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More