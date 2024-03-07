News
Zelenskyy visits Istanbul on Friday to meet with Erdogan
World News
2024-03-07 | 15:04
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Zelenskyy visits Istanbul on Friday to meet with Erdogan
According to the Turkish Presidency and Foreign Ministry's announcement on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Istanbul on Friday, and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will receive him.
The Turkish presidency said on the 'X' platform that "the situation between Ukraine and Russia and the recent contacts related to reviving a safe corridor in the Black Sea" will be at the core of the talks between the two presidents.
AFP
World News
Ukraine
War
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
