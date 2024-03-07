Zelenskyy visits Istanbul on Friday to meet with Erdogan

According to the Turkish Presidency and Foreign Ministry's announcement on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Istanbul on Friday, and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will receive him.



The Turkish presidency said on the 'X' platform that "the situation between Ukraine and Russia and the recent contacts related to reviving a safe corridor in the Black Sea" will be at the core of the talks between the two presidents.



AFP