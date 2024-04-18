General Aoun invited to France for military support meeting

2024-04-18 | 01:46
General Aoun invited to France for military support meeting
General Aoun invited to France for military support meeting

Lebanese Army Commander General Joseph Aoun is heading to France, upon an invitation from the Chief of Staff of the French Armed Forces, General Thierry Burkhard.

This visit is aimed at participating in a meeting organized by French authorities to discuss ways to support the military institution to enable it to continue performing its missions during the current exceptional stage.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese Army

General Joseph Aoun

France

General Thierry Burkhard

