News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
General Aoun invited to France for military support meeting
Lebanon News
2024-04-18 | 01:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
General Aoun invited to France for military support meeting
Lebanese Army Commander General Joseph Aoun is heading to France, upon an invitation from the Chief of Staff of the French Armed Forces, General Thierry Burkhard.
This visit is aimed at participating in a meeting organized by French authorities to discuss ways to support the military institution to enable it to continue performing its missions during the current exceptional stage.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Lebanese Army
General Joseph Aoun
France
General Thierry Burkhard
Next
Atallah to LBCI: Efforts to assist Syrian refugees should be through municipalities
Phosphorus shelling hit outskirts of Khiam, southern Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-04-12
France advises citizens against travel to Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and Palestinian territories
Middle East News
2024-04-12
France advises citizens against travel to Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and Palestinian territories
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-03
Lebanese Army investigation: UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon injured in mine explosion
Lebanon News
2024-04-03
Lebanese Army investigation: UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon injured in mine explosion
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-28
Lebanon in the spotlight: Joint Qatar-France communique call for urgent presidential elections, LAF support, & Resolution 1701 respect
Lebanon News
2024-02-28
Lebanon in the spotlight: Joint Qatar-France communique call for urgent presidential elections, LAF support, & Resolution 1701 respect
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-15
France-US coordination in Lebanon - Pure American mediation has 'no chance of success:' Asharq Al-Awsat sources
Press Highlights
2024-02-15
France-US coordination in Lebanon - Pure American mediation has 'no chance of success:' Asharq Al-Awsat sources
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:16
Atallah to LBCI: Efforts to assist Syrian refugees should be through municipalities
Lebanon News
04:16
Atallah to LBCI: Efforts to assist Syrian refugees should be through municipalities
0
Lebanon News
00:18
Phosphorus shelling hit outskirts of Khiam, southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:18
Phosphorus shelling hit outskirts of Khiam, southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
15:02
Israeli air force states fighter jets hit Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon's Baalbek
Lebanon News
15:02
Israeli air force states fighter jets hit Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon's Baalbek
0
Lebanon News
14:35
Israeli jamming operation causes disruption to GPS, TV, satellite channels, and cell communications in southern Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
14:35
Israeli jamming operation causes disruption to GPS, TV, satellite channels, and cell communications in southern Lebanon: NNA
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-10-09
Tragic tales of Karabakh's exodus: From home to refuge in Goris, Armenia
World News
2023-10-09
Tragic tales of Karabakh's exodus: From home to refuge in Goris, Armenia
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-19
UN Resolution 1701: A look at the resolution's provisions seventeen years on
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-19
UN Resolution 1701: A look at the resolution's provisions seventeen years on
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02
Israeli Defense Minister: Israel operating 'all over Middle East' against foes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02
Israeli Defense Minister: Israel operating 'all over Middle East' against foes
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-27
American visit and French return: Lebanon's diplomatic juggle
Press Highlights
2023-08-27
American visit and French return: Lebanon's diplomatic juggle
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:35
Israeli jamming operation causes disruption to GPS, TV, satellite channels, and cell communications in southern Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
14:35
Israeli jamming operation causes disruption to GPS, TV, satellite channels, and cell communications in southern Lebanon: NNA
2
Lebanon News
15:02
Israeli air force states fighter jets hit Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon's Baalbek
Lebanon News
15:02
Israeli air force states fighter jets hit Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon's Baalbek
3
Lebanon News
07:46
Hezbollah launches rockets and drones at Israeli military facility in Arab al-Aramshe
Lebanon News
07:46
Hezbollah launches rockets and drones at Israeli military facility in Arab al-Aramshe
4
Lebanon News
12:18
Israeli warplanes strike agricultural land near Baalbek: Three missiles launched
Lebanon News
12:18
Israeli warplanes strike agricultural land near Baalbek: Three missiles launched
5
Lebanon News
00:18
Phosphorus shelling hit outskirts of Khiam, southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:18
Phosphorus shelling hit outskirts of Khiam, southern Lebanon
6
Middle East News
11:30
Israeli army confirms injury of 14 soldiers in strike carried out by Hezbollah
Middle East News
11:30
Israeli army confirms injury of 14 soldiers in strike carried out by Hezbollah
7
Middle East News
09:20
Fourteen people reportedly injured in a Hezbollah shelling on Israel
Middle East News
09:20
Fourteen people reportedly injured in a Hezbollah shelling on Israel
8
Lebanon News
05:49
Frangieh stands firm: Hezbollah support and the quest for military unity
Lebanon News
05:49
Frangieh stands firm: Hezbollah support and the quest for military unity
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More