US embassy warns of imminent extremist attack in Moscow

World News
2024-03-08 | 03:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US embassy warns of imminent extremist attack in Moscow
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US embassy warns of imminent extremist attack in Moscow

The US embassy in Russia has warned US citizens to avoid large gatherings in Moscow due to what it said were reports that extremists had imminent plans for an attack.

The embassy, which has repeatedly urged all US citizens to leave Russia immediately, gave no further details about the nature of the threat but said people should avoid crowds and be aware of their surroundings.

"The Embassy is monitoring reports that extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow, including concerts, and US citizens should be advised to avoid large gatherings over the next 48 hours," the embassy said in a message on its website.

The war in Ukraine has triggered the deepest crisis in Russia's relations with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, and Putin has warned that the West risks provoking a nuclear war if it sends troops to fight in Ukraine.

The Kremlin says relations with the United States have never been worse and says the United States is fighting against Russia by supporting Ukraine with money, weapons, and intelligence.

Reuters

World News

United States

Russia

Moscow

Embassy

Attack

Threat

LBCI Next
'Dragon Ball' creator Akira Toriyama dies at 68
Macron's envoy: French troops to stay in Chad
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-07

Russia reports neutralizing ISIS cell plotting attack on Moscow synagogue

LBCI
World News
2023-12-19

Russian air defenses thwarted a "drone attack" over Moscow

LBCI
World News
2024-03-03

Russian and Chinese officials affirm Moscow's essential role in Ukrainian settlement talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-28

Tourism Minister to LBCI: Tourist activities are 'form of resistance;' Israeli justifications for Lebanon attacks threaten sovereignty

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:27

US Treasury Wally Adeyemo to visit South Africa next week

LBCI
World News
05:06

US: Venezuela failing to meet key commitments despite election announcement

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:35

'Dragon Ball' creator Akira Toriyama dies at 68

LBCI
World News
01:50

Macron's envoy: French troops to stay in Chad

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

Hezbollah mourns two martyrs from southern Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-23

Damascus voices concern to Beirut: British towers pose threat to our national security

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

Israeli airstrikes target homes in Majdal Zoun

LBCI
Middle East News
01:19

US Central Command conducts defensive strikes in Red Sea

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More