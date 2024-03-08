US embassy warns of imminent extremist attack in Moscow

The US embassy in Russia has warned US citizens to avoid large gatherings in Moscow due to what it said were reports that extremists had imminent plans for an attack.



The embassy, which has repeatedly urged all US citizens to leave Russia immediately, gave no further details about the nature of the threat but said people should avoid crowds and be aware of their surroundings.



"The Embassy is monitoring reports that extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow, including concerts, and US citizens should be advised to avoid large gatherings over the next 48 hours," the embassy said in a message on its website.



The war in Ukraine has triggered the deepest crisis in Russia's relations with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, and Putin has warned that the West risks provoking a nuclear war if it sends troops to fight in Ukraine.



The Kremlin says relations with the United States have never been worse and says the United States is fighting against Russia by supporting Ukraine with money, weapons, and intelligence.



Reuters