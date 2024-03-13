Around a hundred migrants arrive to a Greek island from Libya

World News
2024-03-13 | 10:23
High views
Around a hundred migrants arrive to a Greek island from Libya

The Greek police detected approximately one hundred migrants on Wednesday in Gavdos, an island in the Mediterranean Sea south of Crete, which has become a gateway for asylum seekers to reach the European Union departing from Libya.

The coast guard stated, "The port authorities of Crete were informed early Wednesday of the presence of a group of 91 migrants in Gavdos."

Responding swiftly, the authorities transferred 28 individuals to a reception center on the island of Crete, about 30 nautical miles from Gavdos. The remaining 63 individuals are being provided for in a temporary camp on this island, ensuring their immediate needs are met.

In a significant development, the police have apprehended a 23-year-old man, suspected to be the smuggler responsible for this group's difficult journey.

The nationalities of the migrants have not been disclosed.

AFP

World News

Migrants

Libya

Greece

Crete

Gavdos

