Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
15
o
Around a hundred migrants arrive to a Greek island from Libya
World News
2024-03-13 | 10:23
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Around a hundred migrants arrive to a Greek island from Libya
The Greek police detected approximately one hundred migrants on Wednesday in Gavdos, an island in the Mediterranean Sea south of Crete, which has become a gateway for asylum seekers to reach the European Union departing from Libya.
The coast guard stated, "The port authorities of Crete were informed early Wednesday of the presence of a group of 91 migrants in Gavdos."
Responding swiftly, the authorities transferred 28 individuals to a reception center on the island of Crete, about 30 nautical miles from Gavdos. The remaining 63 individuals are being provided for in a temporary camp on this island, ensuring their immediate needs are met.
In a significant development, the police have apprehended a 23-year-old man, suspected to be the smuggler responsible for this group's difficult journey.
The nationalities of the migrants have not been disclosed.
AFP
World News
Migrants
Libya
Greece
Crete
Gavdos
