French frigate destroyed drone that targeted Norwegian tanker

The French Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Tuesday that the French frigate Fremm Languedoc intercepted and destroyed a drone that was threatening the Norwegian oil tanker, STRINDA, in a complex aerial attack originating from Yemen.



It clarified that the attack occurred on the evening of Monday, Dec. 11, and resulted in a fire breaking out on board the tanker sailing under the Norwegian flag.



The Houthis said on Tuesday that they carried out a military operation against the tanker in their latest protest against the Israeli attack on Gaza.



Reuters