News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji - Season 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Dutch police states a burning object was thrown at Israeli embassy in the Hague
World News
2024-03-21 | 08:11
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Dutch police states a burning object was thrown at Israeli embassy in the Hague
Dutch police said a burning object was thrown at the Israeli embassy in the Hague on Thursday morning and they have arrested a suspect.
No one was wounded during the incident which is being investigated, the police said in a post on social media platform X, without giving more details.
The Netherlands had added extra security at the Israeli embassy in The Hague following threats.
In January, an object believed to be an explosive device was found outside the Israeli embassy in Sweden. The matter is being investigated as a suspected terrorist crime.
Reuters
World News
The Netherlands
Dutch
Police
Israel
Embassy
The Hague
Next
Borrell: EU leaders to call for a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza
Threat of terrorism in Denmark increases, security service reports
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Dutch election winner Wilders meets Israeli president, pledges support
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Dutch election winner Wilders meets Israeli president, pledges support
0
World News
2024-02-26
US military service member dies after setting himself on fire outside Israeli embassy
World News
2024-02-26
US military service member dies after setting himself on fire outside Israeli embassy
0
World News
2024-02-26
American soldier attempts self-immolation in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington
World News
2024-02-26
American soldier attempts self-immolation in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington
0
World News
2024-02-12
Dutch government intends to appeal ruling prohibiting export of F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel
World News
2024-02-12
Dutch government intends to appeal ruling prohibiting export of F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:12
Houthis offer reassurances to Russia and China regarding navigation in Red Sea
World News
13:12
Houthis offer reassurances to Russia and China regarding navigation in Red Sea
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:43
Portugal offers 10 million euros in aid to UNRWA
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:43
Portugal offers 10 million euros in aid to UNRWA
0
World News
12:19
Apple, Meta, and Google to face investigations in the EU
World News
12:19
Apple, Meta, and Google to face investigations in the EU
0
World News
11:32
UAE seeks bilateral EU trade talks with GCC negotiations at impasse
World News
11:32
UAE seeks bilateral EU trade talks with GCC negotiations at impasse
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:33
Paris mediates 'reduction' in Hezbollah-Israel confrontation amidst regional tensions, Gaza truce talks
Press Highlights
01:33
Paris mediates 'reduction' in Hezbollah-Israel confrontation amidst regional tensions, Gaza truce talks
0
Press Highlights
03:08
Joint American-French roadmap: Path towards diplomatic solution in Lebanon
Press Highlights
03:08
Joint American-French roadmap: Path towards diplomatic solution in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-10
Lebanese Minister Ali Hamie: Israeli airspace violations span entire country
Lebanon News
2023-10-10
Lebanese Minister Ali Hamie: Israeli airspace violations span entire country
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-11
Breaking news: Five-story building collapses in Chouaifet, emergency teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-02-11
Breaking news: Five-story building collapses in Chouaifet, emergency teams respond (Video)
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
03:08
Joint American-French roadmap: Path towards diplomatic solution in Lebanon
Press Highlights
03:08
Joint American-French roadmap: Path towards diplomatic solution in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
05:18
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Nabatieh and Iqlim al Tuffah, NNA reports
Lebanon News
05:18
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Nabatieh and Iqlim al Tuffah, NNA reports
3
Press Highlights
01:33
Paris mediates 'reduction' in Hezbollah-Israel confrontation amidst regional tensions, Gaza truce talks
Press Highlights
01:33
Paris mediates 'reduction' in Hezbollah-Israel confrontation amidst regional tensions, Gaza truce talks
4
Lebanon News
02:16
From civil war to Beirut blast: Lebanese mothers' unyielding resilience amidst years of turmoil
Lebanon News
02:16
From civil war to Beirut blast: Lebanese mothers' unyielding resilience amidst years of turmoil
5
Press Highlights
02:06
Breakthrough or gesture? Understanding Wafiq Safa's UAE visit
Press Highlights
02:06
Breakthrough or gesture? Understanding Wafiq Safa's UAE visit
6
Sports News
06:16
2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: The match's first half ends with the Australian team leading the Lebanese team 1-0
Sports News
06:16
2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: The match's first half ends with the Australian team leading the Lebanese team 1-0
7
Sports News
07:22
World Cup Asian qualifiers: Match between Lebanon and Australia ends with a 2-0 victory for the host, Australia
Sports News
07:22
World Cup Asian qualifiers: Match between Lebanon and Australia ends with a 2-0 victory for the host, Australia
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Caught in the Crossfire: Tripoli's Struggle with Stray Bullets
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Caught in the Crossfire: Tripoli's Struggle with Stray Bullets
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More