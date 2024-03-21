Dutch police states a burning object was thrown at Israeli embassy in the Hague

2024-03-21 | 08:11
Dutch police states a burning object was thrown at Israeli embassy in the Hague
Dutch police states a burning object was thrown at Israeli embassy in the Hague

Dutch police said a burning object was thrown at the Israeli embassy in the Hague on Thursday morning and they have arrested a suspect.

No one was wounded during the incident which is being investigated, the police said in a post on social media platform X, without giving more details.

The Netherlands had added extra security at the Israeli embassy in The Hague following threats.

In January, an object believed to be an explosive device was found outside the Israeli embassy in Sweden. The matter is being investigated as a suspected terrorist crime.

Reuters
 

