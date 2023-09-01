China seeks to ‘enhance mutual trust’ with Vatican

China stated on Friday that it wishes to "enhance mutual trust" with the Vatican, one of the rare countries with which it does not maintain diplomatic relations, following a message of "well-wishes" from Pope Francis to the Chinese people.



Wang Wenbin, the spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said, "In recent years, China and the Vatican have maintained communication, and China is ready to uphold the spirit of reconciliation with the Vatican and engage in constructive dialogue to promote understanding, mutual trust, and enhance the process of improving bilateral relations."



AFP