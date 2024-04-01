Unprecedented unrest: Jordan protests at Israeli embassy

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Jordan has witnessed unprecedented turmoil in recent days, marked by protests outside the Israeli embassy, fires, and road closures.



What is behind this surge of unrest?



Following the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation and its aftermath, Jordan saw widespread protests condemning Israel's war on Gaza, echoing sentiments expressed in many countries across the region and the world.



However, the protests are taking a more aggressive turn today, gradually deviating from peaceful means.



According to the Jordanian Public Security Directorate, the gatherings have been accompanied by attempts to assault and insult security personnel, as well as road blockades. Several individuals have been apprehended as these transgressions escalate to unprecedented levels, and some persist in attacking.



The developments in Jordan seem to have broader implications.



Among those detained are two officials from the Islamic Action Front, which is the Jordanian arm of the Muslim Brotherhood, who denounced the arrests, stating they undermine Jordan's stance, considering events in Gaza as integral to its national interests.



Official Jordanian sources accuse Islamic Movement leaders in Amman of coordinating with Hamas leaders abroad to involve the Jordanian street in the Gaza battle, as reported by Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper.



These developments gain significance in a kingdom poised for legislative elections in months amidst political and social sensitivities.



Jordan faces threats from Israeli transfer projects, exacerbated by messages exchanged between the Jordanian authority and the Muslim Brotherhood leveraging the situation in Gaza. The biggest beneficiary of any internal division remains Israel.