Russia condemns Israeli strikes in Syria

Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, said on Friday that Moscow condemns the Israeli strikes on Syria and considers them a blatant violation of Damascus' sovereignty.



Israel carried out one of its deadliest attacks in months on the Aleppo Governorate in northern Syria earlier, claiming to have killed a prominent leader of the Hezbollah group, intensifying its campaign against Iran-aligned groups alongside its war in Gaza.



Zakharova stated that these actions "portend extremely serious consequences" in light of the sharp escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



Reuters