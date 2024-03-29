Russia condemns Israeli strikes in Syria

2024-03-29 | 11:57
Russia condemns Israeli strikes in Syria
Russia condemns Israeli strikes in Syria

Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, said on Friday that Moscow condemns the Israeli strikes on Syria and considers them a blatant violation of Damascus' sovereignty.

Israel carried out one of its deadliest attacks in months on the Aleppo Governorate in northern Syria earlier, claiming to have killed a prominent leader of the Hezbollah group, intensifying its campaign against Iran-aligned groups alongside its war in Gaza.

Zakharova stated that these actions "portend extremely serious consequences" in light of the sharp escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Reuters
 

World News

Russia

Maria Zakharova

Foreign Ministry

Moscow

Israel

Strikes

Syria

Hezbollah

