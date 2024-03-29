US takes another step to stop the flow of technology to Russia for weapons

2024-03-29 | 01:31
US takes another step to stop the flow of technology to Russia for weapons
US takes another step to stop the flow of technology to Russia for weapons

The US is asking American companies to stop shipping goods to more than 600 foreign parties over fears the items could be diverted to Russia for use in its invasion of Ukraine, a US official said on Thursday.

The Commerce Department sent letters in recent weeks to at least 20 companies with the warning, the latest effort to stymie the Russia war effort in Ukraine, a US Commerce Department official said.

The companies make and sell products found in missiles and drones recovered inside Ukraine.

Since Moscow invaded Russia in 2022, the US and more than 30 other countries have put in place a raft of sanctions aimed at degrading Russia's ability to wage its war by cutting off access to Western technology. Yet American components continue to be found in Russian weapons left on the battlefield in Ukraine.

"In the last several weeks, we've sent letters to more than 20 American companies, each containing a list of more than 600 foreign parties," Assistant Secretary Matthew Axelrod said at the department's annual export control conference in Washington, DC. "In those letters, we've requested that the American companies voluntarily stop shipping to these parties due to the high risk of transshipment to Russia."

Axelrod said senior US officials in the Commerce, State and Treasury departments have also been reaching out directly to senior leaders in US companies to discuss further steps they can take to help prevent their products from ending up inside Russia.

Reuters
 

World News

United States

Russia

Ukraine

Weapons

Missiles

Sanctions

Moscow

US provides Maryland $60 million to rebuild collapsed Baltimore bridge
Macron calls on G20 to reach consensus before inviting Putin to Rio de Janeiro summit
