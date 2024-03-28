Macron calls on G20 to reach consensus before inviting Putin to Rio de Janeiro summit

2024-03-28 | 16:49
Macron calls on G20 to reach consensus before inviting Putin to Rio de Janeiro summit
Macron calls on G20 to reach consensus before inviting Putin to Rio de Janeiro summit

French President Emmanuel Macron affirmed on Thursday that the G20 member states must reach a consensus before inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the group's summit, which is scheduled to be held in Brazil in November.

During a joint press conference in Brasilia with his counterpart Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Macron stated, "The meaning of this club is that there must be consensus with the other 19 countries. This will be the task of Brazilian diplomacy."

He added that "if such a meeting is beneficial, then it should be held," warning that division on this issue could thwart any invitation to Russia.

AFP

