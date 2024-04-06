Top general says Ukrainian forces still control Chasiv Yar city

World News
2024-04-06 | 05:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Top general says Ukrainian forces still control Chasiv Yar city
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Top general says Ukrainian forces still control Chasiv Yar city

Ukrainian forces are still in control of the town of Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine despite attempts by Russian troops to break through their defences, Commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Saturday.

Russia's RIA news agency on Friday cited an official as saying Russian forces had entered the suburbs of the town, which Moscow sees as an important staging point for Kyiv's troops. Ukrainian military said the report was untrue.

"Chasiv Yar remains under our control, and all enemy attempts to break through to the settlement have failed," Syrskyi said on the Telegram messaging app on Saturday.

A rapid Russian advance on Chasiv Yar, a heavily fortified town with a pre-war population of 12,200 situated west of the ruined Russian-occupied city of Bakhmut, would be a grim setback for Kyiv.

Russian forces are inching forward in eastern Ukraine after capturing the bastion town of Avdiivka in February. Kyiv's soldiers are trying to dig in, facing long-term shortages of artillery shells with US aid stuck in Congress.

Reuters
 

World News

Ukraine

Chasiv Yar

Russia

Troops

Oleksandr Syrskyi

LBCI Next
Following dam collapse, 4000 people evacuated from Russian Ural Mountains
Officials: Six dead, 10 others injured in Russian strike on Kharkiv
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-02-21

Russia's top general visits troops in Ukraine to discuss next steps

LBCI
World News
2024-04-05

Ukraine downs 13 drones launched by Russia overnight

LBCI
World News
2024-04-02

Ukraine is at a 'critical moment' in its war with Russia, says Blinken

LBCI
World News
2024-04-02

Ukraine's drone strikes Russian major refinery

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:04

Following dam collapse, 4000 people evacuated from Russian Ural Mountains

LBCI
World News
03:59

Officials: Six dead, 10 others injured in Russian strike on Kharkiv

LBCI
World News
03:37

China, US agree to hold talks on 'balanced economic growth'

LBCI
World News
02:34

US, Philippines, Japan to address South China Sea row in summit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-29

Kyiv's top general states Ukraine needs less troops than expected

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:13

Nasrallah: The threat of war on Lebanon did not halt confrontations, as the front in Lebanon remains and is linked to Gaza

LBCI
World News
2024-01-09

Blinken affirms to Netanyahu the 'importance' of avoiding harm to civilians in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-02

Sayyed Fadlallah's bureau announces April 10th first day of Eid al-Fitr

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:13

Nasrallah: The threat of war on Lebanon did not halt confrontations, as the front in Lebanon remains and is linked to Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:40

Hezbollah, Amal Movement announce death of six members in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Waste sorting plant: Beirut and Mount Lebanon set to revive Karantina plant

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Policy pivot: Israeli decision-making altered after Biden-Netanyahu talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:06

Gaza's famine: Israel's response to Gaza crisis sparks debate

LBCI
Middle East News
03:15

Iranian army's Chief of Staff says attack on consulate in Damascus is a 'crazy step'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Kuwait's political evolution: Examining recent election outcomes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:39

Israeli army reports recovering a hostage's body in Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More