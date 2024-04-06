News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Top general says Ukrainian forces still control Chasiv Yar city
World News
2024-04-06 | 05:56
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Top general says Ukrainian forces still control Chasiv Yar city
Ukrainian forces are still in control of the town of Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine despite attempts by Russian troops to break through their defences, Commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Saturday.
Russia's RIA news agency on Friday cited an official as saying Russian forces had entered the suburbs of the town, which Moscow sees as an important staging point for Kyiv's troops. Ukrainian military said the report was untrue.
"Chasiv Yar remains under our control, and all enemy attempts to break through to the settlement have failed," Syrskyi said on the Telegram messaging app on Saturday.
A rapid Russian advance on Chasiv Yar, a heavily fortified town with a pre-war population of 12,200 situated west of the ruined Russian-occupied city of Bakhmut, would be a grim setback for Kyiv.
Russian forces are inching forward in eastern Ukraine after capturing the bastion town of Avdiivka in February. Kyiv's soldiers are trying to dig in, facing long-term shortages of artillery shells with US aid stuck in Congress.
Reuters
World News
Ukraine
Chasiv Yar
Russia
Troops
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Next
Following dam collapse, 4000 people evacuated from Russian Ural Mountains
Officials: Six dead, 10 others injured in Russian strike on Kharkiv
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-02-21
Russia's top general visits troops in Ukraine to discuss next steps
World News
2024-02-21
Russia's top general visits troops in Ukraine to discuss next steps
0
World News
2024-04-05
Ukraine downs 13 drones launched by Russia overnight
World News
2024-04-05
Ukraine downs 13 drones launched by Russia overnight
0
World News
2024-04-02
Ukraine is at a 'critical moment' in its war with Russia, says Blinken
World News
2024-04-02
Ukraine is at a 'critical moment' in its war with Russia, says Blinken
0
World News
2024-04-02
Ukraine's drone strikes Russian major refinery
World News
2024-04-02
Ukraine's drone strikes Russian major refinery
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:04
Following dam collapse, 4000 people evacuated from Russian Ural Mountains
World News
07:04
Following dam collapse, 4000 people evacuated from Russian Ural Mountains
0
World News
03:59
Officials: Six dead, 10 others injured in Russian strike on Kharkiv
World News
03:59
Officials: Six dead, 10 others injured in Russian strike on Kharkiv
0
World News
03:37
China, US agree to hold talks on 'balanced economic growth'
World News
03:37
China, US agree to hold talks on 'balanced economic growth'
0
World News
02:34
US, Philippines, Japan to address South China Sea row in summit
World News
02:34
US, Philippines, Japan to address South China Sea row in summit
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-03-29
Kyiv's top general states Ukraine needs less troops than expected
World News
2024-03-29
Kyiv's top general states Ukraine needs less troops than expected
0
Lebanon News
11:13
Nasrallah: The threat of war on Lebanon did not halt confrontations, as the front in Lebanon remains and is linked to Gaza
Lebanon News
11:13
Nasrallah: The threat of war on Lebanon did not halt confrontations, as the front in Lebanon remains and is linked to Gaza
0
World News
2024-01-09
Blinken affirms to Netanyahu the 'importance' of avoiding harm to civilians in Gaza
World News
2024-01-09
Blinken affirms to Netanyahu the 'importance' of avoiding harm to civilians in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-02
Sayyed Fadlallah's bureau announces April 10th first day of Eid al-Fitr
Lebanon News
2024-04-02
Sayyed Fadlallah's bureau announces April 10th first day of Eid al-Fitr
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:13
Nasrallah: The threat of war on Lebanon did not halt confrontations, as the front in Lebanon remains and is linked to Gaza
Lebanon News
11:13
Nasrallah: The threat of war on Lebanon did not halt confrontations, as the front in Lebanon remains and is linked to Gaza
2
Lebanon News
04:40
Hezbollah, Amal Movement announce death of six members in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:40
Hezbollah, Amal Movement announce death of six members in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Waste sorting plant: Beirut and Mount Lebanon set to revive Karantina plant
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Waste sorting plant: Beirut and Mount Lebanon set to revive Karantina plant
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Policy pivot: Israeli decision-making altered after Biden-Netanyahu talks
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Policy pivot: Israeli decision-making altered after Biden-Netanyahu talks
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:06
Gaza's famine: Israel's response to Gaza crisis sparks debate
News Bulletin Reports
12:06
Gaza's famine: Israel's response to Gaza crisis sparks debate
6
Middle East News
03:15
Iranian army's Chief of Staff says attack on consulate in Damascus is a 'crazy step'
Middle East News
03:15
Iranian army's Chief of Staff says attack on consulate in Damascus is a 'crazy step'
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Kuwait's political evolution: Examining recent election outcomes
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Kuwait's political evolution: Examining recent election outcomes
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:39
Israeli army reports recovering a hostage's body in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:39
Israeli army reports recovering a hostage's body in Gaza
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More