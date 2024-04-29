Regional governor: Two killed in Russian missile attack on Ukrainian Odesa

2024-04-29 | 13:01
Regional governor: Two killed in Russian missile attack on Ukrainian Odesa
Regional governor: Two killed in Russian missile attack on Ukrainian Odesa

The governor of the Odesa region in Ukraine, Oleh Kiper, stated that two people were killed and eight others injured in a missile attack launched by Russia on the port of Odesa overlooking the Black Sea on Monday.

Kiper added on the Telegram app that among the wounded is a 12-year-old boy. He noted that the attack caused damage to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.

Images posted online showed smoke rising from a building reportedly identified as an academy.

Reuters
 

