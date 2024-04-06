Following dam collapse, 4000 people evacuated from Russian Ural Mountains

More than 4000 people have been evacuated from a flood-hit area after a dam collapsed on Friday in the Orenburg region of the Russian Ural Mountains, according to regional authorities on Saturday. The incident occurred during the spring thaw.



Through Telegram, the regional governor's media office announced that 4208 people had been evacuated, including 1019 children, noting that the waters flooded slightly over 2500 homes in this border area with Kazakhstan.



AFP