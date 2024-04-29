US finds five Israeli units responsible for 'serious' human rights violations before Gaza conflict

2024-04-29 | 13:42
US finds five Israeli units responsible for 'serious' human rights violations before Gaza conflict
US finds five Israeli units responsible for 'serious' human rights violations before Gaza conflict

The US State Department said it has found five units of the Israeli army responsible for serious violations of human rights in incidents that occurred outside the Gaza Strip before the current conflict between Israel and Hamas in October.

State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters that four of the units addressed the violations effectively, while Israel provided additional information about the fifth unit, and the United States continues to engage in discussions with the government.
 
