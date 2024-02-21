News
Russia's top general visits troops in Ukraine to discuss next steps
World News
2024-02-21 | 03:43
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Russia's top general visits troops in Ukraine to discuss next steps
Russia's top general, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, visited troops fighting in the war in Ukraine to discuss the next steps after taking the town of Avdiivka, state media reported on Wednesday.
President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russian troops would push further into Ukraine to build on their success on the battlefield after the fall of the town of Avdiivka, where he said Ukrainian troops had been forced to flee in chaos.
Gerasimov was shown awarding medals to Russian troops taking Avdiivka and was given a report by the commander in charge of the Russian assault on Avdiivka, Colonel-General Andrei Mordvichev, state media said.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told CNN that Avdiivka would not have fallen had Kyiv received weapons held up by the U.S. Congress's failure to approve a large aid package.
After the failure of Ukraine to pierce Russian front lines in the east and south last year, Moscow has been trying to grind down Ukrainian forces just as Kyiv ponders a significant new mobilization.
Reuters
