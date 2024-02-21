Russia's top general visits troops in Ukraine to discuss next steps

World News
2024-02-21 | 03:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia&#39;s top general visits troops in Ukraine to discuss next steps
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Russia's top general visits troops in Ukraine to discuss next steps

Russia's top general, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, visited troops fighting in the war in Ukraine to discuss the next steps after taking the town of Avdiivka, state media reported on Wednesday.

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russian troops would push further into Ukraine to build on their success on the battlefield after the fall of the town of Avdiivka, where he said Ukrainian troops had been forced to flee in chaos.

Gerasimov was shown awarding medals to Russian troops taking Avdiivka and was given a report by the commander in charge of the Russian assault on Avdiivka, Colonel-General Andrei Mordvichev, state media said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told CNN that Avdiivka would not have fallen had Kyiv received weapons held up by the U.S. Congress's failure to approve a large aid package.

After the failure of Ukraine to pierce Russian front lines in the east and south last year, Moscow has been trying to grind down Ukrainian forces just as Kyiv ponders a significant new mobilization.

Reuters
 

World News

Russia

Ukraine

War

Troops

Avdiivka

LBCI Next
Iran dismisses plan by UN nuclear watchdog head to visit next month
China considers US veto 'will increase the situation's danger' in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-12-06

US charges four pro-Russian troops in Ukraine with war crimes

LBCI
World News
2024-02-18

Putin: The course of war in Ukraine is "life or death" issue for Russia

LBCI
World News
2024-02-18

Ukraine troops withdraw from Avdiivka, Putin hails 'important victory'

LBCI
World News
2024-02-09

Putin tells Tucker Carlson Russia has no interest in expanding its Ukraine war to other countries

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:44

EU approves 13th sanctions package against Russia, says Belgium

LBCI
World News
04:08

UK's nuclear deterrent missile system misfires during test

LBCI
World News
04:03

Iran dismisses plan by UN nuclear watchdog head to visit next month

LBCI
World News
02:56

China considers US veto 'will increase the situation's danger' in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:03

Iran dismisses plan by UN nuclear watchdog head to visit next month

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-31

How to change back to the old Twitter app icon on iOS

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:05

Sources to Al-Joumhouria: Political decision determines banks' exchange rate

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:50

Accountability in Lebanon: Geagea's critique of government procrastination

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:16

Ex-President Aoun cautions against Hezbollah using war as leverage in presidential elections

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:43

Tensions Rise: French warning signals Israeli action against Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:40

Banking Association's response to financial recovery strategy and legal action

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:53

Beirut's golden achievement: Ranking first place in economic resilience on World Tourism Day

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

Withdrawal and loans: Effects of exchange rate fluctuations between LBP 15,000 and 25,000

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

Choueifat disaster: Building collapse raises questions of legal responsibility, as toll rises

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:36

Residential building in Basta area evacuated after collapse warnings: Here are the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Agricultural sector in danger: Repercussions of Israeli attacks on Southern Lebanon's agriculture

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More