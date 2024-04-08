More than 10,400 homes flooded across Russia

World News
2024-04-08
High views
More than 10,400 homes flooded across Russia
More than 10,400 homes flooded across Russia

More than 10,400 homes across Russia have been flooded as swiftly melting snow swelled some of Europe's biggest rivers, triggering record water levels in the Ural Mountains, Russia's emergency ministry said.

The Ural River, which rises in the Ural Mountains and flows into the Caspian Sea, swelled several meters in just hours on Friday due to melt water, bursting through a dam embankment in the city of Orsk, 1,800 km (1,100 miles) east of Moscow.

Flooding has also been reported across Siberia, the Volga and central regions of Russia.

"An increase in air temperatures, active snow melt and river openings are predicted," Russia's emergency ministry said. "More than 10,400 residential buildings remain flooded in 39 regions."



Reuters

World News

Homes

Flood

Russia

Snow

River

