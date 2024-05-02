Sciences Po Paris refuses to review relations with Israel

2024-05-02 | 08:59
Sciences Po Paris refuses to review relations with Israel
2min
Sciences Po Paris refuses to review relations with Israel

Sciences Po Paris rejected demands from protesting students to form a working group to review the institute's relations with Israeli universities.

Jean Bassères, the interim director of the institute, announced to journalists on Thursday after an open meeting with students and staff.

This was one of the students' demands last week to cancel their protests against the war in Gaza.

Many also called for the institute to sever all its ties with Israel, and Bassères acknowledged that refusing to establish this working group might upset some protesters.

"I urge everyone to act responsibly," he added, calling for the exams to proceed smoothly.

He stated that Sciences Po would work to find the best ways to organize internal discussions on key topics.

Arancha Gonzalez, the Dean of the Paris School of International Affairs at Sciences Po, said, "The last relationships that should be cut are those between universities." She added that the institute already has rules for reviewing partnerships.

Reuters

