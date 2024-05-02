Zelenskiy says Russia used 300 missiles, 300 drones, 3,200 guided bombs against Ukraine in April

2024-05-02 | 07:06
Zelenskiy says Russia used 300 missiles, 300 drones, 3,200 guided bombs against Ukraine in April
Zelenskiy says Russia used 300 missiles, 300 drones, 3,200 guided bombs against Ukraine in April

Russia used more than 300 missiles, around 300 Shahed-type drones and over 3,200 guided bombs in April attacks on Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday.

"Only force can stop this terror -- the force of our people, the force of the unity of the world, the force of pressure on Russia, the force of air defence systems provided to Ukraine, the force of our soldiers who hold the front line," Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram messaging app.

This spring, Russia has intensified its strikes on Ukraine's civilian and energy infrastructure as Kyiv awaited additional help from its allies and its air defences were stretched thin. Moscow says it strikes only legitimate military targets.

Reuters
 

