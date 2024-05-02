Israeli President: 'Hatred and anti-Semitism have contaminated' American universities

World News
2024-05-02 | 08:23
High views
Israeli President: 'Hatred and anti-Semitism have contaminated' American universities
Israeli President: 'Hatred and anti-Semitism have contaminated' American universities

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday criticized American universities over the unrest they are witnessing in protest of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, stating that these academic institutions are 'contaminated with hatred and anti-Semitism.'

In a statement supporting Jewish students at American universities, Herzog said, "We see prestigious academic institutions and halls of history, culture, and education contaminated with hatred and anti-Semitism fueled by arrogance and ignorance. We watch in horror as the atrocities committed on October 7th against Israel are being celebrated and justified."

AFP

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

American Universities

Anti Semitism

Protests

Gaza

War

