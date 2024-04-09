Russia, Kazakhstan evacuate over 100,000 people amid worst flooding in decades

World News
2024-04-09 | 11:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia, Kazakhstan evacuate over 100,000 people amid worst flooding in decades
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Russia, Kazakhstan evacuate over 100,000 people amid worst flooding in decades

Russia and Kazakhstan ordered more than 100,000 people to evacuate after swiftly melting snow swelled mighty rivers beyond bursting point in the worst flooding in the area for at least 70 years.

The deluge of melt water overwhelmed scores of settlements in the Ural Mountains, Siberia and areas of Kazakhstan close to rivers such as the Ural and Tobol, which local officials said had risen by meters in a matter of hours to the highest levels ever recorded.

The Ural River, Europe's third longest which flows through Russia and Kazakhstan into the Caspian, burst through an embankment dam on Friday, flooding the city of Orsk just south of the Ural Mountains.

Downstream, water levels in Orenburg, a city of around 550,000, rose towards the critical level of 9.3 meters as sirens warned major floods were imminent. The water level is currently 9.14 meters.

Sirens in Kurgan, a city on the Tobol river, a tributary of the Irtysh, warned people to evacuate immediately. An emergency was also declared in Tyumen, a major oil producing region of Western Siberia - the largest hydrocarbon basin in the world.

"The difficult days are still ahead for the Kurgan and Tyumen regions," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "There is a lot of water coming."

President Vladimir Putin spoke to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, where over 86,000 people have been evacuated due to flooding. Tokayev said the flooding was probably the worst in 80 years.



Reuetrs

World News

Russia

Kazakhstan

Evacuation

Flooding

Decades

LBCI Next
Lavrov says Russia, China to maintain fight against terrorism
Crisis after crisis: Lebanon stalls IMF agreement
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:58

Russia states that Ukrainian energy firm Burisma financed ‘terrorist’ attacks

LBCI
World News
00:15

Lavrov says Russia, China to maintain fight against terrorism

LBCI
World News
2024-04-08

More than 10,400 homes flooded across Russia

LBCI
World News
2024-04-07

Three civilians killed in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia region

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:34

Blinken: We continue to work closely with Qatar, Egypt to reach Gaza ceasefire agreement

LBCI
World News
13:08

David Cameron says Britain's position on arms sales to Israel unchanged

LBCI
World News
12:28

Blinken: Israel did not inform the US about the timing of Rafah's operation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Oman's mediation: Iranian message to the US

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Israel's low expectations: Prisoner deal negotiations as Iranian retaliation looms

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-27

Tunisia sentences 4 to death for assassination of politician in 2013

LBCI
World News
09:58

Russia states that Ukrainian energy firm Burisma financed ‘terrorist’ attacks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:15

Unraveling the puzzle: Investigating the kidnapping and murder of Pascal Sleiman

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:24

Political assassination? Lebanese Forces Party raises concerns over Pascal Sleiman's death

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:13

LBCI sources unveil new details about Pascal Sleiman's murder case

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:51

Lebanon's PM Najib Mikati reacts to Pascal Sleiman's death: Urges restraint and investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:25

Kataeb Party leader offers condolences to Samir Geagea for Pascal Sleiman's death

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:49

Lebanese Forces party describes Pascal Sleiman's death a 'political crime'

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:41

MP Nadim Gemayel accuses Nasrallah of historical distortion

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:05

LRC, Syrian Red Crescent, and Lebanese Army converge in Homs to receive Pascal Sleiman's body

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:24

Minister Mawlawi calls for restricting Syrian presence in Lebanon amid security concerns

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More