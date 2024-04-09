News
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
11
o
Russia, Kazakhstan evacuate over 100,000 people amid worst flooding in decades
World News
2024-04-09 | 11:38
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Russia, Kazakhstan evacuate over 100,000 people amid worst flooding in decades
Russia and Kazakhstan ordered more than 100,000 people to evacuate after swiftly melting snow swelled mighty rivers beyond bursting point in the worst flooding in the area for at least 70 years.
The deluge of melt water overwhelmed scores of settlements in the Ural Mountains, Siberia and areas of Kazakhstan close to rivers such as the Ural and Tobol, which local officials said had risen by meters in a matter of hours to the highest levels ever recorded.
The Ural River, Europe's third longest which flows through Russia and Kazakhstan into the Caspian, burst through an embankment dam on Friday, flooding the city of Orsk just south of the Ural Mountains.
Downstream, water levels in Orenburg, a city of around 550,000, rose towards the critical level of 9.3 meters as sirens warned major floods were imminent. The water level is currently 9.14 meters.
Sirens in Kurgan, a city on the Tobol river, a tributary of the Irtysh, warned people to evacuate immediately. An emergency was also declared in Tyumen, a major oil producing region of Western Siberia - the largest hydrocarbon basin in the world.
"The difficult days are still ahead for the Kurgan and Tyumen regions," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "There is a lot of water coming."
President Vladimir Putin spoke to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, where over 86,000 people have been evacuated due to flooding. Tokayev said the flooding was probably the worst in 80 years.
Reuetrs
World News
Russia
Kazakhstan
Evacuation
Flooding
Decades
