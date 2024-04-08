News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Kremlin says US military presence in Japan impedes any peace treaty with Tokyo
World News
2024-04-08 | 05:51
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Kremlin says US military presence in Japan impedes any peace treaty with Tokyo
The United States' military presence in Japan has always been a stumbling block in Moscow and Tokyo reaching a peace treaty, the Kremlin said on Monday.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is due to hold a summit in Washington this week with US President Joe Biden, the first state visit by a Japanese leader in nine years.
The meeting is meant to showcase their close security and economic ties, with the two leaders expected to discuss cooperation on defense equipment and a possible upgrade in the US military command structure in Japan.
"The de facto defense alliance is already there and we know about the United States' military potential that is stationed in Japan - by the way, close to our borders," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"This has always been a stumbling block in trying to reach a settlement of our main problem, the peace treaty problem."
Russia, the main successor state to the Soviet Union, and Japan have never signed a peace treaty formally ending their hostilities during World War Two.
A territorial dispute over a disputed Pacific island chain, known in Russia as the Kurils and in Japan as the Northern Territories, is a key issue.
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said in January that Japan would have to drop territorial claims to the islands if it wanted to conclude a peace treaty.
Moscow withdrew from peace treaty talks with Japan and froze joint economic projects related to the islands in 2022 because of Japanese sanctions over Russia's war in Ukraine. Relations have soured further since.
Reuters
World News
Kremlin
United States
Japan
Moscow
Washington
Fumio Kishida
Joe Biden
Next
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to visit China on Saturday
Nicaragua seeks to halt German arms exports to Israel at ICJ
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-04-05
Kremlin condemns Macron's 'false' accusations of Moscow targeting Olympic Games
World News
2024-04-05
Kremlin condemns Macron's 'false' accusations of Moscow targeting Olympic Games
0
World News
2024-03-25
Kremlin confirms no comment on Islamic State's Moscow attack adoption until investigation concludes
World News
2024-03-25
Kremlin confirms no comment on Islamic State's Moscow attack adoption until investigation concludes
0
Sports News
2024-04-06
Max Verstappen seizes pole position at Japanese Grand Prix for third year in a row
Sports News
2024-04-06
Max Verstappen seizes pole position at Japanese Grand Prix for third year in a row
0
World News
2024-04-06
US, Philippines, Japan to address South China Sea row in summit
World News
2024-04-06
US, Philippines, Japan to address South China Sea row in summit
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:25
Saudi crown prince meets Pakistani premier, stresses India-Pakistan dialogue
World News
09:25
Saudi crown prince meets Pakistani premier, stresses India-Pakistan dialogue
0
World News
06:11
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to visit China on Saturday
World News
06:11
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to visit China on Saturday
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:23
Nicaragua seeks to halt German arms exports to Israel at ICJ
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:23
Nicaragua seeks to halt German arms exports to Israel at ICJ
0
World News
05:13
More than 10,400 homes flooded across Russia
World News
05:13
More than 10,400 homes flooded across Russia
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
01:53
Security forces apprehend Syrians linked to Pascal Sleiman's kidnapping, Lebanese army says
Lebanon News
01:53
Security forces apprehend Syrians linked to Pascal Sleiman's kidnapping, Lebanese army says
0
Lebanon News
06:10
LBCI News page on X hacked
Lebanon News
06:10
LBCI News page on X hacked
0
World News
2024-03-22
Ukraine: Occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on verge of blackout
World News
2024-03-22
Ukraine: Occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on verge of blackout
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:35
Gaza's death toll surpasses 33,200: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:35
Gaza's death toll surpasses 33,200: Health Ministry
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
01:53
Security forces apprehend Syrians linked to Pascal Sleiman's kidnapping, Lebanese army says
Lebanon News
01:53
Security forces apprehend Syrians linked to Pascal Sleiman's kidnapping, Lebanese army says
2
Lebanon News
00:11
Search intensifies for missing coordinator: Pascal Sleiman's abduction shocks Byblos
Lebanon News
00:11
Search intensifies for missing coordinator: Pascal Sleiman's abduction shocks Byblos
3
Lebanon News
02:57
Israeli airstrike targets Radwan Force commander in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:57
Israeli airstrike targets Radwan Force commander in southern Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
GPS spoofing: Israel's tactics and Lebanon's defense dilemma
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
GPS spoofing: Israel's tactics and Lebanon's defense dilemma
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
Cyprus-Lebanon relations tested: Illegal migration crisis experienced in both countries
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
Cyprus-Lebanon relations tested: Illegal migration crisis experienced in both countries
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Security leaks: Suspicions arise over assassination of Iranian commander in Damascus
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Security leaks: Suspicions arise over assassination of Iranian commander in Damascus
7
Lebanon News
06:10
LBCI News page on X hacked
Lebanon News
06:10
LBCI News page on X hacked
8
Lebanon News
05:30
MP Ghada Ayoub to LBCI: Syrian displacement is an 'illegitimate presence'
Lebanon News
05:30
MP Ghada Ayoub to LBCI: Syrian displacement is an 'illegitimate presence'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More