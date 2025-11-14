News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran president hails Iraqi PM election win
Middle East News
14-11-2025 | 12:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran president hails Iraqi PM election win
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian called Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Friday to congratulate him on his "glorious success" in this week's parliamentary election.
Sudani is the leader of an alliance of Shiite factions, some with close ties to Iran, and is currently negotiating the formation of a new coalition to remain in office.
"I hope that during the new term, our relations and cooperation in all areas will develop and deepen further," Pezeshkian said, according to a statement from his office.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
President
Iraq
PM
Election
Win
Next
Lebanon-Saudi relations: Economic and security measures pave way for renewed engagement
Israel received body of one of last four Gaza hostages: PM's office
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-10-08
King Abdullah II hails Jordanian-American's chemistry Nobel win
Middle East News
2025-10-08
King Abdullah II hails Jordanian-American's chemistry Nobel win
0
Middle East News
2025-11-04
Iraqi PM orders halt to imports of gasoline, diesel, and kerosene
Middle East News
2025-11-04
Iraqi PM orders halt to imports of gasoline, diesel, and kerosene
0
World News
2025-10-21
EU chief hails Japan's first woman PM for 'making history'
World News
2025-10-21
EU chief hails Japan's first woman PM for 'making history'
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-21
PM Salam hails UK, Canada, Australia for recognizing Palestine
Lebanon News
2025-09-21
PM Salam hails UK, Canada, Australia for recognizing Palestine
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon-Syria border talks stall as France attempts diplomatic breakthrough—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon-Syria border talks stall as France attempts diplomatic breakthrough—the details
0
Middle East News
12:19
Cyprus urges Turkey to drop two-state demand to advance EU bid
Middle East News
12:19
Cyprus urges Turkey to drop two-state demand to advance EU bid
0
World News
11:13
US says monitoring 'incident' involving oil tanker near Iran
World News
11:13
US says monitoring 'incident' involving oil tanker near Iran
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:09
US and several Arab states urge 'swift adoption' of UN Gaza resolution
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:09
US and several Arab states urge 'swift adoption' of UN Gaza resolution
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-23
Israeli army says struck 'Hezbollah sites' in Bekaa and northern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-23
Israeli army says struck 'Hezbollah sites' in Bekaa and northern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
05:29
Lebanese abroad: Over 55,000 voters registered ahead of parliamentary elections, France leads
Lebanon News
05:29
Lebanese abroad: Over 55,000 voters registered ahead of parliamentary elections, France leads
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives in Beirut
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-13
In the details: Starlink’s Lebanon launch hit by first legal challenge — will it overcome the appeal?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-13
In the details: Starlink’s Lebanon launch hit by first legal challenge — will it overcome the appeal?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:58
Israeli army accuses Hezbollah Unit 121 of assassinating Christian politician Elias Hasrouni
Lebanon News
07:58
Israeli army accuses Hezbollah Unit 121 of assassinating Christian politician Elias Hasrouni
2
Lebanon News
04:56
Central Bank of Lebanon launches precautionary measures to remove Lebanon from FATF “grey list,” tightens oversight of non-banking financial institutions
Lebanon News
04:56
Central Bank of Lebanon launches precautionary measures to remove Lebanon from FATF “grey list,” tightens oversight of non-banking financial institutions
3
Lebanon News
09:19
Israel army denies building wall inside Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:19
Israel army denies building wall inside Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
03:29
Ministry of Tourism announces final report of Jeita Grotto damage assessment committee: No mechanical, geological, or environmental damage recorded
Lebanon News
03:29
Ministry of Tourism announces final report of Jeita Grotto damage assessment committee: No mechanical, geological, or environmental damage recorded
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Northern front on alert: Israel adjusts strategy along Lebanon border
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Northern front on alert: Israel adjusts strategy along Lebanon border
6
Lebanon News
05:29
Lebanese abroad: Over 55,000 voters registered ahead of parliamentary elections, France leads
Lebanon News
05:29
Lebanese abroad: Over 55,000 voters registered ahead of parliamentary elections, France leads
7
Lebanon News
08:43
UN peacekeepers say Israel built walls inside Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:43
UN peacekeepers say Israel built walls inside Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
03:19
Social Affairs ministry issues important statement on pager explosion wounded
Lebanon News
03:19
Social Affairs ministry issues important statement on pager explosion wounded
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More