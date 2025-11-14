Iran president hails Iraqi PM election win

Middle East News
14-11-2025 | 12:06
Iran president hails Iraqi PM election win

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian called Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Friday to congratulate him on his "glorious success" in this week's parliamentary election.

Sudani is the leader of an alliance of Shiite factions, some with close ties to Iran, and is currently negotiating the formation of a new coalition to remain in office.

"I hope that during the new term, our relations and cooperation in all areas will develop and deepen further," Pezeshkian said, according to a statement from his office.


Middle East News

Iran

President

Iraq

PM

Election

Win

