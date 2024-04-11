Putin: Targeting Ukrainian energy facilities aims to 'disarm' Kyiv

2024-04-11
Putin: Targeting Ukrainian energy facilities aims to &#39;disarm&#39; Kyiv
Putin: Targeting Ukrainian energy facilities aims to 'disarm' Kyiv

Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed that the strikes carried out by Moscow against energy facilities in Ukraine, which caused widespread power outages, are part of the Kremlin's efforts to 'disarm' Kyiv.

Putin stated, "We assume that through this method, we are impacting the military-industrial sector of Ukraine," adding that the strikes also come in response to Ukraine targeting Russian energy facilities with recent attacks.

