King Charles says 'law must take its course' after Andrew arrest
World News
19-02-2026 | 07:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
King Charles says 'law must take its course' after Andrew arrest
Britain's King Charles III said Thursday, "the law must take its course" after police arrested his brother, the former Prince Andrew, on suspicion of misconduct when he was a trade envoy.
"What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities," Charles said in a rare personally signed statement.
"In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation," he noted, before adding, "let me state clearly: the law must take its course."
AFP
World News
Britain
King Charles III
Police
Prince Andrew
