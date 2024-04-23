Pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at top US universities

World News
2024-04-23 | 00:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at top US universities
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
4min
Pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at top US universities

Police arrested dozens of people at pro-Palestinian demonstrations at Yale University in Connecticut and New York University in Manhattan on Monday, as the war in Gaza continued to reverberate through US university campuses.

The police crackdowns came after Columbia University canceled in-person classes on Monday in response to protesters setting up tent encampments at its New York City campus last week.

Demonstrators blocked traffic around Yale's campus in New Haven, Connecticut, demanding the school divest from military weapons manufacturers. Police arrested more than 45 protesters, according to the student-run Yale Daily News.

In New York, officers moved on the NYU crowd shortly after nightfall as hundreds of demonstrators for hours had defied university warnings that they faced consequences if they failed to vacate a plaza where they had gathered. Video on social media showed police taking down tents in the protesters' encampment.

As demonstrators tussled with officers and chanted, "We will not stop, we will not rest. Disclose. Divest."

A New York police spokesperson said arrests were made after the university asked police to enforce trespassing violations but the total number of arrests and citations would remain unknown until much later. No immediate injuries were reported.

Protests at Yale, Columbia, NYU, and other university campuses across the nation began in response to the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, following the deadly cross-border raid by Hamas militants on Oct. 7 and Israel's fierce response in the Gaza enclave controlled by Hamas.

In an email to Columbia staff and students on Monday, Columbia President Nemat Minouche Shafik said the university was canceling in-person classes and moving to online teaching to "deescalate the rancor and give us all a chance to consider next steps."

Last week, Shafik called in New York Police to clear a tent encampment protesters had set up on Columbia's main lawn to demand the school divest from Israel-related investments, an unusual move condemned by some faculty.

The school said the encampment violated rules. Police arrested more than 100 students from Columbia on Thursday on charges of trespassing. Columbia and the affiliated Barnard College have suspended dozens of students involved in the protests.

"These tensions have been exploited and amplified by individuals who are not affiliated with Columbia who have come to campus to pursue their own agendas," said Shafik, who last week testified before a US House of Representatives committee, defending the school's response to alleged antisemitism by protesters.

Republicans in the House and the Senate, as well as at least one Democratic senator, demanded Shafik resign.

Major university donor Robert Kraft was also unsatisfied that Columbia was protecting Jewish students. Kraft, who is Jewish and the owner of the New England Patriots, has donated millions of dollars to Columbia and threatened to cut off further funding, saying in a statement, "I am not comfortable supporting the university until corrective action is taken."

Amid angry confrontations at Columbia between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel groups, police have received reports of Israeli students having flags snatched from their hands, but no reports "of any physical harm against any student," Tarik Shappard, the chief police spokesperson, told a press conference.

Student protesters spent several nights sleeping in the open on the lawn, and have since set up tents again. Students have organized both Muslim and Jewish prayers at the encampment, and some have given speeches condemning Israel and Zionism and praising Palestinian armed resistance.

More than 100 Columbia faculty joined students on Monday in solidarity at the encampment, where an outdoor seder was planned to mark the first day of the Jewish Passover holiday.

Reuters

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Palestinian

Demonstrations

United States

Columbia

Yale University

Connecticut

New York University

Manhattan

War

Gaza

Israel

LBCI Next
Two Malaysian military helicopters crash, officials say 10 killed
US State Department says: Hamas has 'changed' its demands in hostage talks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:01

Gaza Health Ministry: 34,183 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:38

US report says Israel's war in Gaza negatively impacted human rights situation

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-21

Iran downplays significance of response attributed to Israel as Gaza war continues

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-20

Gaza Health Ministry: 34,049 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:00

Assistant to German MEP in European Parliament arrested on suspicion of spying for China

LBCI
World News
03:51

China condemns US accusations of providing military support to Russia

LBCI
World News
01:27

Ukraine says it has destroyed 15 drones launched by Russia

LBCI
World News
01:02

Sunak announces from Poland new military aid for Ukraine

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:28

US State Department says: Hamas has 'changed' its demands in hostage talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-16

Echoes from Alma al-Shaab: Robert Ghosn’s lifesaving moments for Christina Assi and Carmen Joukhadar amidst Israeli strikes

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-10

War impact on Lebanon's economy: 10 economic reasons why Lebanon cannot afford the consequences of a new war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-27

Ogero employees announce continued service outages and potential strike

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:34

Unprecedented situation: Lebanon moves closer to IMF deal with BDL modernization

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:41

Macron holds phone call with Netanyahu, urges Gaza ceasefire and Israel-Lebanon border stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:51

Israeli media: Prominent Hezbollah air defense member killed in Aadloun raid

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:57

GCC stands firm: Support for stability in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:13

Israeli drone targets car near Aadloun and Kharayeb intersection

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:16

Israel should declare victory over Hamas, US officials suggest: The New York Times

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:04

Israeli army strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Ministry of Education and Higher Education sets exam dates for Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) and Baccalaureate Certificates in 2024

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More