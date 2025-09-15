Lebanon’s president arrives in Doha for emergency Arab-Islamic summit on Israeli attack

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrived in Doha to lead Lebanon’s delegation to the emergency Arab-Islamic summit addressing the Israeli attack on Qatar.He was received by several senior Qatari officials, among them the deputy prime minister and minister of defense, as well as the minister of culture.In turn, Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji met with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, who welcomed Lebanon’s solidarity with Qatar and affirmed that his country will continue to support Lebanon as it always has.Rajji expressed Lebanon’s solidarity with Qatar, condemned Israel’s attack on its sovereignty, and thanked his counterpart for Qatar’s continued support for Lebanon and its institutions, including aid to the Lebanese army and contributions to the country’s energy sector.