Lebanon’s president arrives in Doha for emergency Arab-Islamic summit on Israeli attack

Lebanon News
15-09-2025 | 05:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon’s president arrives in Doha for emergency Arab-Islamic summit on Israeli attack
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon’s president arrives in Doha for emergency Arab-Islamic summit on Israeli attack

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrived in Doha to lead Lebanon’s delegation to the emergency Arab-Islamic summit addressing the Israeli attack on Qatar.

He was received by several senior Qatari officials, among them the deputy prime minister and minister of defense, as well as the minister of culture.

In turn, Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji met with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, who welcomed Lebanon’s solidarity with Qatar and affirmed that his country will continue to support Lebanon as it always has.

Rajji expressed Lebanon’s solidarity with Qatar, condemned Israel’s attack on its sovereignty, and thanked his counterpart for Qatar’s continued support for Lebanon and its institutions, including aid to the Lebanese army and contributions to the country’s energy sector.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Joseph Aoun

Doha

Arab-Islamic Summit

Israel

Qatar

Youssef Rajji

LBCI Next
In Doha, Lebanese President Aoun voices solidarity with Qatar after Israeli strike
Lebanon foils massive drug smuggling attempt, seizes 6.5 million Captagon pills
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:19

Lebanon's President Aoun heads to Doha for emergency Arab-Islamic summit on Israeli attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:36

Lebanese FM prepares for emergency Arab-Islamic summit

LBCI
Middle East News
08:48

Arab-Islamic summit to back Qatar after Israeli attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-10

UAE president arrives in Qatar, a day after Israeli strike on Doha

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

In Doha, Lebanese President Aoun voices solidarity with Qatar after Israeli strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:10

Lebanon foils massive drug smuggling attempt, seizes 6.5 million Captagon pills

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:16

Israel says alleged Hezbollah member involved in arms production killed in Lebanon's south

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:19

Lebanon's President Aoun heads to Doha for emergency Arab-Islamic summit on Israeli attack

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-08-29

Fuel prices in Lebanon fluctuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-12

Lebanese President receives invitation to Vatican canonization of Armenian Bishop Ignatius Maloyan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-06

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for parts of Gaza City

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-12

Cracking down on smuggling: Key reform for Lebanon’s economy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

France opens probe into former Lebanese PM Najib Mikati over suspected illicit assets

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:36

Lebanese FM prepares for emergency Arab-Islamic summit

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:33

Najib Mikati defends family wealth as French authorities probe assets

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Palestinian statehood debate: Israel's Gaza campaign sends message to Arab world ahead of summit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Between condemnation and caution: Doha summit shapes response to Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:16

Israel says alleged Hezbollah member involved in arms production killed in Lebanon's south

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israeli strikes on Doha shake faith in US-Gulf defense pacts

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:06

Lebanese Deputy PM Mitri calls for judicial accord with Syria on detainee issue

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More