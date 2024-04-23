China condemns US accusations of providing military support to Russia

2024-04-23 | 03:51
China condemns US accusations of providing military support to Russia
China condemns US accusations of providing military support to Russia

Beijing on Tuesday condemned "baseless" US accusations that China is providing military support to Russia amid the Ukraine war.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said, "The United States has revealed a large package of aid to Ukraine while making baseless accusations about natural trade between China and Russia," considering it "extremely hypocritical and irresponsible, and China strongly opposes it."

AFP

