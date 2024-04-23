Russian deputy defense minister detained on suspicion of corruption

2024-04-23 | 15:47
Russian deputy defense minister detained on suspicion of corruption
Russian deputy defense minister detained on suspicion of corruption

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov has been detained on suspicion of corruption, the Russian Investigative Committee announced Tuesday.

The committee wrote on Telegram, "Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Timur Vadimovich Ivanov has been detained on suspicion of committing a crime under part 6 of article 290 of the Criminal Code (taking a bribe)."

