Putin orders nuclear drills involving forces deployed near Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered nuclear drills 'in the near future' involving forces deployed near Ukraine, in response to 'threats' from Western leaders against Moscow, the Defense Ministry announced on Monday.



The ministry said in a statement on Telegram that 'during the drills, a series of measures will be taken to prepare for and use non-strategic nuclear weapons,' noting that the exercise aims to "maintain readiness" of the army in the wake of "provocative statements and threats from some Western officials towards Russia."



Reuters