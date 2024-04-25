Macron urges European countries to establish 'credible' common defense strategy

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Europe on Thursday to develop a "credible" defense strategy that would make the continent less reliant on the United States and more capable of confronting the threat posed by Russia.



Macron stated in a speech, "We need to build a credible European defense concept," adding that he will ask European partners to submit proposals in the coming months.



He emphasized that Europe also needs to build its own capabilities in defense and cybersecurity.



AFP