Loud sound heard and smoke seen in sea southwest of Yemeni port of Aden, UKMTO reports
World News
2024-04-25 | 06:25
Loud sound heard and smoke seen in sea southwest of Yemeni port of Aden, UKMTO reports
A ship's captain reported hearing a loud bang and seeing a splash and smoke coming from the sea on Thursday around 15 nautical miles southwest of the Yemeni port of Aden, Britain's maritime agency said.
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) added that the crew and vessel were safe and military authorities were supporting it.
Yemeni Houthi militants have been attacking ships in the Red Sea since November in what they say is a campaign of solidarity with Palestinians during the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.
The Houthis said on Wednesday they had carried out three military operations in the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean.
Reuters
World News
Ship
Yemen
Port Of Aden
Britain
UKMTO
Next
Macron urges European countries to establish 'credible' common defense strategy
Blinken arrives in Beijing to hold talks with senior Chinese officials
Previous
