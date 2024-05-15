PM Mikati emphasizes that European aid reinforces Lebanon's response to Syrian refugee crisis

2024-05-15 | 05:14
2min
PM Mikati emphasizes that European aid reinforces Lebanon's response to Syrian refugee crisis

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati reiterated the necessity of achieving consensus among the Lebanese to address the Syrian refugee crisis.

He emphasized that European assistance merely reaffirms ongoing aid provided to Lebanon by the European Commission.

During the Parliamentary session on Wednesday, Mikati highlighted that the European Commission President committed to reassessing the aid every six months in response to Lebanon's needs, promising increased financial support contingent upon enacting requisite reform legislation.

"The primary objective of the aid provided to Syrian refugees is to encourage them to return to their homeland, rather than their prolonged stay in Lebanon," Mikati affirmed, citing improved security conditions in many parts of Syria.

Addressing concerns over seasonal migration, Mikati clarified that Lebanon's inclusion in the European Union's decision on seasonal migration for neighboring countries aims to provide legitimate opportunities for individuals seeking temporary employment abroad. 

He emphasized that the initiative has been operational for an extended period and is purely economically driven.

"Any assertions suggesting displacement of Lebanese citizens to accommodate Syrians are baseless," Mikati declared, stressing that the project is unrelated to Syrian displacement.

In addition, the prime minister expressed readiness to cooperate with Parliament, outlining several government measures, including tighter enforcement of deportation laws, enhanced border security, comprehensive surveys of Syrian residents, and crackdowns on labor market violations.

These efforts, Mikati noted, aim to combat human trafficking, ensure compliance with legal procedures, and strengthen diplomatic engagement to mitigate the Syrian displacement crisis and safeguard Lebanon's national interests.

