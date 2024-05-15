MP Waddah Sadek said that the opposition lacks decision-making power as they are not the majority, stating that its role is limited to trying to "correct" the situation.



He affirmed that the opposition was able to present numerous recommendations and measures.



In an interview with LBCI's "Hiwar Al Marhala" talk show, MP Sadek indicated: "The parliament acts according to political and personal desires. In the recommendations passed in today's session, some clauses violate the law and the constitution, and there was no voting."



He denounced the way parliamentary sessions are conducted, affirming that the one-billion-euro grant "is unconditional."



During the interview, he commented that the root cause of the Syrian refugee issue is political "and much larger than Lebanon," affirming that there is a difference between a displaced person and a refugee.



MP Waddah Sadek further noted that the government's primary role must be to control what is happening in Lebanon and to regulate those who "employ" Syrian refugees.



He clarified that the Syrian regime is uninterested in the return of refugees because of the financial support and influx of foreign currency from Lebanon into Syria.



He continued by saying that there has not been Israeli aggression at this magnitude since 2006, adding: "Israel does not link calm in Gaza to de-escalation in Lebanon, and we have 'not eased' anything on Gaza."



MP Sadek reaffirmed that the army is the only institution that is still "standing on its feet," stating that "it is clear that the Quintet Committee ambassadors support nominating the army commander for the presidency."



Regarding his attendance at the Maarab meeting, he explained: "I did not oppose the Sunni environment in Lebanon. Sunnis have the chance to break free from sectarian influence, which is my goal today."



He expressed that the invitation to the Maarab meeting was open, but he would have preferred if it had been restricted to the opposition only.



He went on to say: "The Lebanese people want the implementation of Resolution 1701, which preserves calm along Lebanon's borders," declaring that the decision for war "is in the hands of Iran, not Hezbollah."



