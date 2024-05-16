News
Israel strikes eastern Lebanon after Hezbollah targets Israeli military bases: AFP
Lebanon News
2024-05-16 | 00:23
Israel strikes eastern Lebanon after Hezbollah targets Israeli military bases: AFP
The Israeli army launched a series of airstrikes late Wednesday-early Thursday targeting several points in eastern Lebanon, including a camp affiliated with Hezbollah, according to a source close to the party, in an escalation following attacks by the party on Israeli military bases.
The source close to the party told Agence France-Presse that "at least five Israeli airstrikes targeted several points in the vicinity of the town of Brital, one of which hit a camp belonging to the party."
He added that the intensity of these airstrikes "is the most severe" since the escalation began between Hezbollah and Israel.
These Israeli strikes come after Hezbollah announced on Wednesday that it had targeted three Israeli military bases, one near Tiberias, in "response" to "assassinations" carried out by Israel, especially referring to an airstrike that Israelis said killed a prominent field commander in the party.
In separate statements, Hezbollah said it targeted a command headquarters at Branit Barracks "with heavy Burkan missiles," and the air surveillance unit headquarters at the Meron base "with dozens of Katyusha rockets, heavy missiles, and artillery shells," as part of "a response to the assassination carried out by the Israeli enemy in the south."
Later on Wednesday evening, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for an attack "with a number of 'attack drones'" on an Israeli military base west of Tiberias, far from the border with Lebanon.
Hezbollah said in a statement that in "response to the assassinations" carried out by Israel, its fighters launched "an aerial attack with a number of 'attack drones' on an Israeli military base west of Tiberias," adding that the attack targeted "a part of the comprehensive monitoring and detection system for the air force."
This comes after an Israeli drone targeted a car in the city of Tyre in southern Lebanon on Tuesday night, and the strike, according to the official Lebanese National News Agency, resulted in the killing of two unidentified individuals.
Hezbollah mourned in a statement Hussein Ibrahim Mekki (55 years old), indicating that he "rose a martyr on the path to Jerusalem," a phrase used to describe its members killed by Israeli fire since the start of the war in Gaza.
A source close to the party told AFP on Tuesday that Mekki was "a field commander for the party," while another source denied that the strike resulted in the killing of two people, indicating that the second person was injured.
Hezbollah did not specify the role Mekki played in its ranks or his duties.
On Wednesday morning, the Israeli army confirmed carrying out the strike that led to the "neutralization" of Mekki, describing him as a "prominent field commander in the [...] Hezbollah organization on the southern front and was responsible for planning and carrying out many attacks" since the start of the war.
The Israeli army said that Mekki had previously served as the "commander of Hezbollah forces in the coastal region" and was responsible for several attacks against Israel.
On Tuesday, Hezbollah announced targeting several Israeli sites, including a base from which a surveillance balloon was launched, causing it to fall in southern Lebanon.
AFP
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Hezbollah
Brital
Attack
On LBCI, MP Waddah Sadek underlines the opposition's 'limited' power, examines Syrian refugee crisis - Key statements
Previous
0
Lebanon News
15:16
On LBCI, MP Waddah Sadek underlines the opposition's 'limited' power, examines Syrian refugee crisis - Key statements
Lebanon News
15:16
On LBCI, MP Waddah Sadek underlines the opposition's 'limited' power, examines Syrian refugee crisis - Key statements
0
Lebanon News
14:58
Hezbollah launches drones at military base west of Israel’s Tiberias
Lebanon News
14:58
Hezbollah launches drones at military base west of Israel’s Tiberias
0
Lebanon News
13:51
Quintet Committee ambassadors meet at US Embassy: Reviewing efforts to elect a Lebanese President
Lebanon News
13:51
Quintet Committee ambassadors meet at US Embassy: Reviewing efforts to elect a Lebanese President
0
Lebanon News
11:11
Lebanon's PM Mikati leads ministerial delegation to Arab Summit in Bahrain
Lebanon News
11:11
Lebanon's PM Mikati leads ministerial delegation to Arab Summit in Bahrain
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:44
US anchors temporary pier at Gaza beach for aid delivery
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:44
US anchors temporary pier at Gaza beach for aid delivery
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-22
Schools signal over 50% fee hikes in 2024-2025
Press Highlights
2024-03-22
Schools signal over 50% fee hikes in 2024-2025
0
Lebanon News
15:16
On LBCI, MP Waddah Sadek underlines the opposition's 'limited' power, examines Syrian refugee crisis - Key statements
Lebanon News
15:16
On LBCI, MP Waddah Sadek underlines the opposition's 'limited' power, examines Syrian refugee crisis - Key statements
0
Lebanon News
13:51
Quintet Committee ambassadors meet at US Embassy: Reviewing efforts to elect a Lebanese President
Lebanon News
13:51
Quintet Committee ambassadors meet at US Embassy: Reviewing efforts to elect a Lebanese President
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:23
Israel strikes eastern Lebanon after Hezbollah targets Israeli military bases: AFP
Lebanon News
00:23
Israel strikes eastern Lebanon after Hezbollah targets Israeli military bases: AFP
2
Lebanon News
08:56
Addressing Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanese Parliament takes action, presents comprehensive recommendations
Lebanon News
08:56
Addressing Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanese Parliament takes action, presents comprehensive recommendations
3
Lebanon News
03:57
Hezbollah leader Nasrallah meets with Hamas delegation to discuss Gaza war developments
Lebanon News
03:57
Hezbollah leader Nasrallah meets with Hamas delegation to discuss Gaza war developments
4
Lebanon News
14:58
Hezbollah launches drones at military base west of Israel’s Tiberias
Lebanon News
14:58
Hezbollah launches drones at military base west of Israel’s Tiberias
5
Lebanon News
06:27
Hezbollah's strike disrupts equipment at Meron Air Surveillance Base
Lebanon News
06:27
Hezbollah's strike disrupts equipment at Meron Air Surveillance Base
6
Lebanon News
15:16
On LBCI, MP Waddah Sadek underlines the opposition's 'limited' power, examines Syrian refugee crisis - Key statements
Lebanon News
15:16
On LBCI, MP Waddah Sadek underlines the opposition's 'limited' power, examines Syrian refugee crisis - Key statements
7
Lebanon News
05:14
PM Mikati emphasizes that European aid reinforces Lebanon's response to Syrian refugee crisis
Lebanon News
05:14
PM Mikati emphasizes that European aid reinforces Lebanon's response to Syrian refugee crisis
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:32
Netanyahu rejects UN General Assembly resolution supporting recognition of Palestinian state
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:32
Netanyahu rejects UN General Assembly resolution supporting recognition of Palestinian state
