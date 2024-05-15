Addressing Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanese Parliament takes action, presents comprehensive recommendations

On Wednesday, the Lebanese Parliament convened in its general assembly, where MPs and caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati presented different issues, including the recent European aid package and the Syrian refugee crisis.



In the meeting, the Parliament decided unanimously to issue the following recommendations:



Due to the significant issues Lebanon faces with over two million displaced Syrians entering the country, impacting it in numerous ways, the Parliament is committed to the constitution, laws, and previous agreements.



To address this, the Parliament recommends that the government take steps to return illegal Syrian entrants and residents to their country within one year. These steps include:



- Form a ministerial committee chaired by the Prime Minister and several relevant ministers, as well as the heads of security agencies to actively contact international and regional bodies and various organizations, especially with the Syrian government.



They are advised to set a detailed timeline for the return of the Syrian refugees, except for special cases protected by Lebanese laws, as determined by the committee.



- Compel the UNHCR through diplomatic means to implement its provisions fully, take the necessary measures for implementation, provide statistics and files on the Syrian refugees in its possession, and request it to coordinate with its office in Syria to facilitate their return.



- Commit to enforcing existing laws regulating entry into, residence in, and exit from Lebanon, especially the law issued on 10/7/1962 and its related implementation decrees, particularly Decree No. 10188 dated 28/7/1962, as well as Lebanese labor, tax, municipal, and other laws.



- Take the necessary legal steps to hand over displaced prisoners to the Syrian authorities according to the laws and established procedures.



- Urge the international community and donor organizations to assist the government in allocating the necessary resources for the military and security apparatuses to control the land borders and coordinate with the Syrian side to assist from the opposite side, restricting movement to and from the country through legal border crossings.



- Request all UN agencies, especially the UNHCR and international and European donor entities, to adopt the payment of incentives and financial and humanitarian assistance to encourage the return of Syrian refugees to their country through the Lebanese state and its institutions or with its consent.



- Utilize UN resolutions, including its 2021 resolution on the early recovery plan, which could be a gateway to expedite the return to Syria through infrastructure assistance without subjecting donor countries to Caesar Act sanctions.



- Convey a clear message to countries and bodies involved in the Syrian refugee issue that Lebanon can no longer bear being a barrier to them moving to other countries.



"In any case, Lebanon will not bear responsibility for protecting the borders of these countries from the possibility of displaced persons wishing or attempting to leave Lebanon by any means," the Parliament said.



"The primary responsibility is to shift support towards facilitating the refugee's return and ensuring their stability in their home country, providing them with the necessary living conditions," it added.



- Ensure the government commits to this recommendation and mandates that it provides a progress report to the Parliament every three months on the implementation stages.