Roadside explosion kills six workers on outskirts of Somali capital

World News
2024-04-29
Roadside explosion kills six workers on outskirts of Somali capital
Roadside explosion kills six workers on outskirts of Somali capital

A roadside explosion killed six Hormuud Telecom employees on the outskirts of the Somali capital Mogadishu, on Sunday, the company said.

Hormuud Telecom said in a statement that its employees were killed in a "roadside bomb attack" in the Garasbaley district.

No one has claimed responsibility.

Al Qaeda-linked militant group al Shabaab has claimed responsibility for similar bombing incidents in the past.

Al Shabaab has waged an insurgency in Somalia for nearly two decades, launching attacks on civilian and military targets. It wants to topple the federal government and establish its own rule based on its strict interpretation of Sharia law.

Reuters
 

