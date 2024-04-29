News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Roadside explosion kills six workers on outskirts of Somali capital
World News
2024-04-29 | 03:04
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Roadside explosion kills six workers on outskirts of Somali capital
A roadside explosion killed six Hormuud Telecom employees on the outskirts of the Somali capital Mogadishu, on Sunday, the company said.
Hormuud Telecom said in a statement that its employees were killed in a "roadside bomb attack" in the Garasbaley district.
No one has claimed responsibility.
Al Qaeda-linked militant group al Shabaab has claimed responsibility for similar bombing incidents in the past.
Al Shabaab has waged an insurgency in Somalia for nearly two decades, launching attacks on civilian and military targets. It wants to topple the federal government and establish its own rule based on its strict interpretation of Sharia law.
Reuters
World News
Somalia
Explosion
Roadside
Workers
Mogadishu
Hormuud
Telecom
Next
Xi Jinping visits France on May 6th and 7th
North Korea criticizes US for supplying Ukraine with long-range missiles
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-04-27
Judge accuses seven Kurds in France of financing the Kurdistan Workers' Party
World News
2024-04-27
Judge accuses seven Kurds in France of financing the Kurdistan Workers' Party
0
World News
2024-04-26
Somalia detains US-trained commandos for ration theft
World News
2024-04-26
Somalia detains US-trained commandos for ration theft
0
Middle East News
2024-04-23
Blast at Iraq's PMF base caused by explosion in ammunition storage
Middle East News
2024-04-23
Blast at Iraq's PMF base caused by explosion in ammunition storage
0
Middle East News
2024-04-19
Israeli army refuses to comment on reports of explosions in Iran and strikes in Syria
Middle East News
2024-04-19
Israeli army refuses to comment on reports of explosions in Iran and strikes in Syria
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:42
French FM: Gaza ceasefire talks make progress but proceed with caution
World News
04:42
French FM: Gaza ceasefire talks make progress but proceed with caution
0
World News
04:21
Floods kill at least 20 in Kenya's Mai Mahiu area
World News
04:21
Floods kill at least 20 in Kenya's Mai Mahiu area
0
World News
03:39
Xi Jinping visits France on May 6th and 7th
World News
03:39
Xi Jinping visits France on May 6th and 7th
0
World News
01:02
North Korea criticizes US for supplying Ukraine with long-range missiles
World News
01:02
North Korea criticizes US for supplying Ukraine with long-range missiles
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:51
Al-Qassam Brigades targets Israeli military site from southern Lebanon
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:51
Al-Qassam Brigades targets Israeli military site from southern Lebanon
0
World News
03:39
Xi Jinping visits France on May 6th and 7th
World News
03:39
Xi Jinping visits France on May 6th and 7th
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-13
Israeli strike on car in south Lebanon kills Hamas member
Lebanon News
2024-03-13
Israeli strike on car in south Lebanon kills Hamas member
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:53
Hamas official to AFP: 'No major issues' in movement's comments on ceasefire proposal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:53
Hamas official to AFP: 'No major issues' in movement's comments on ceasefire proposal
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
France's diplomatic efforts: Calming the Lebanese-Israeli border
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
France's diplomatic efforts: Calming the Lebanese-Israeli border
2
Lebanon News
07:17
Berri to Séjourné: Lebanon is committed to implementing Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
07:17
Berri to Séjourné: Lebanon is committed to implementing Resolution 1701
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:03
Hamas official: Hamas delegation to visit Cairo on Monday for Gaza ceasefire talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:03
Hamas official: Hamas delegation to visit Cairo on Monday for Gaza ceasefire talks
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:53
Hamas official to AFP: 'No major issues' in movement's comments on ceasefire proposal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:53
Hamas official to AFP: 'No major issues' in movement's comments on ceasefire proposal
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:49
Gaza Health Ministry: 34,454 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack since Oct. 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:49
Gaza Health Ministry: 34,454 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack since Oct. 7
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Voicing solidarity: Wave of pro-Palestinian student protests sweeps across US universities
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Voicing solidarity: Wave of pro-Palestinian student protests sweeps across US universities
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21
World Central Kitchen to resume Gaza aid after staff deaths in Israeli strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21
World Central Kitchen to resume Gaza aid after staff deaths in Israeli strike
8
Lebanon News
03:53
Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: No significant Western action to curb Israeli aggression in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:53
Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: No significant Western action to curb Israeli aggression in south Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More