Hezbollah leader Nasrallah meets with Hamas delegation to discuss Gaza war developments

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah met with a leadership delegation from Hamas, led by Khalil al-Hayya, to evaluate the current situation in the Gaza Strip and occupied Palestine.



The discussion covered various supportive fronts and recent international developments, including political stances and student movements worldwide.



According to a statement, both parties reaffirmed their unified stance and commitment to continuing field operations, political efforts, and popular movements.



They aim to "achieve the goals set by the Al-Aqsa Flood operation and secure a promised victory, regardless of the sacrifices required."



The statement also highlighted the cooperation and solidarity among different fronts and movements within the resistance axis, praising their "sacrifices toward this common goal."