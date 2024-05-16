Putin says China, Russia relationship is a 'stabilizing factor' in the world

2024-05-16 | 00:47
Putin says China, Russia relationship is a &#39;stabilizing factor&#39; in the world
Putin says China, Russia relationship is a 'stabilizing factor' in the world

Russian President Vladimir Putin affirmed during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday that the relationship between China and Russia is a "stabilizing factor" in the world.

Putin, as reported by Russian media, said, "The relations between Russia and China are not opportunistic or directed against anyone. Our cooperation constitutes a stabilizing factor on the international stage."

AFP 
 

World News

Russia

Vladimir Putin

China

Xi Jinping

