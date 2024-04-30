Mali announces killing of senior figure in Islamic State affiliate

World News
2024-04-30 | 02:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Mali announces killing of senior figure in Islamic State affiliate
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Mali announces killing of senior figure in Islamic State affiliate

Malian forces killed Abu Huzeifa, a commander for a West African affiliate of Islamic State, during a large-scale operation in the northern region of Menaka, the Malian authorities said in a statement read on state television on Monday.

Huzeifa's death on Sunday had been confirmed after the operation in the region's Indelimane sector, they said but did not give further details.

The US State Department's Rewards for Justice program offers a bounty of up to $5 million for information on Huzeifa for his alleged participation in a 2017 attack in neighboring Niger that killed four US and four Nigerien soldiers.

Over the past decade, attacks by groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State have killed thousands of people in Mali, Niger, and neighboring Burkina Faso, destabilizing West Africa's central Sahel region.

As of March, the protracted security and humanitarian crisis had displaced over 3 million people in the region, according to the International Organization for Migration.

Reuters
 

World News

Mali

Islamic State

Leader

Abu Huezeifa

Al Qaeda

Menaka

LBCI Next
Four law enforcement officers killed in North Carolina
Pro-Palestinian Students Refuse to Evacuate Their Tents at Columbia University
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:34

Blinken: US and Saudi Arabia engaged in intensive work on normalization

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-29

Blinken arrives in Saudi Arabia to discuss Israel normalization, post-war Gaza

LBCI
World News
2024-04-29

Roadside explosion kills six workers on outskirts of Somali capital

LBCI
World News
2024-04-29

Blinken discusses peace talks with Armenia and Azerbaijan leaders

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:58

Blinken Heads to Jordan to Push for More Aid to Gaza

LBCI
World News
03:53

Chinese Foreign Ministry: Hamas and Fatah express will for reconciliation through dialogue

LBCI
World News
03:15

Four law enforcement officers killed in North Carolina

LBCI
World News
02:41

Pro-Palestinian Students Refuse to Evacuate Their Tents at Columbia University

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-10

Iran sentences rapper Toomaj to prison over protests

LBCI
World News
2024-03-31

Ukraine states Russia fired 16 missiles, 11 drones in overnight air attack

LBCI
World News
2023-10-13

Putin compares Israel's "unacceptable" siege of Gaza with Nazi siege of Leningrad

LBCI
World News
03:15

Four law enforcement officers killed in North Carolina

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:28

Lebanon faces the imminent risk of being placed on the FATF grey list by late May

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:15

Lebanese director Nadine Labaki to join Cannes Film Festival 2024 jury

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55

Fadlallah: Any external initiative aiming to relieve the enemy is doomed to fail

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:58

Arafat Tfayli to LBCI's Vision 2030: Cancer rates in Lebanon are higher than in neighboring countries

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

Jordan and France coordinate efforts for Gaza and Lebanon peace

LBCI
Middle East News
07:10

Saudi FM: Bilateral agreements with US 'in the near future'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:54

US military's pier in Gaza to cost $320 million

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:44

British Foreign Minister: Proposal submitted to Hamas includes ceasefire in Gaza for 40 days

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More