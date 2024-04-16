Foreign workers dominate Lebanese job market

News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-16 | 12:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Foreign workers dominate Lebanese job market
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Foreign workers dominate Lebanese job market

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

In industrial cities and other establishments, young people from Akkar and other regions work in various professions. 

However, they do not constitute the majority. The labor market here also heavily relies on foreign labor.

Major factories, for instance, have Lebanese administrators, but most workers are non-Lebanese. Officials in these factories say they have tried to hire Lebanese workers but have not always succeeded.

Despite calls to expel Syrians from Bourj Hammoud and other areas, and despite clear requests from businesses to hire Lebanese men and women, many clothing stores, for example, do not find the need to do so.
 
For years, the agricultural sector in the Beqaa has relied on Syrian labor. Landowners depend on Syrian agricultural workshops to manage operations and handle planting and harvesting.
 
Lebanese citizens do not work in all professions and sectors, and it is not easy for the job market to find alternatives to non-Lebanese workers. According to the International Labor Organization, Lebanon's labor market relies on more than one million non-Lebanese workers.
 
The majority are estimated to be around 700,000 Syrian workers, in addition to approximately 70,000 Palestinian workers and about 95,000 workers from various Arab and other nationalities, such as Ethiopian, Filipino, Sri Lankan, Bangladeshi, and others who have obtained work permits. 
 
There is also a parallel workforce currently working illegally without permits. Seasonal workers must also be considered. All of these workers collectively contribute to more than $1.1 billion annually from Lebanon.
 
Lebanon's job market needs more involvement from Lebanese citizens in all sectors and professions. It requires initiatives from companies and institutions to employ Lebanese workers, as well as legal protection for the rights of non-Lebanese workers, who constitute a large and essential part of the labor market.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Job Market

Workers

LBCI Next
Airport workers in Lebanon seek fair compensation for night shifts
Debate stirred: Did Iran warn the US before striking Israel? - Unraveling the controversy
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Airport workers in Lebanon seek fair compensation for night shifts

LBCI
Middle East News
14:22

Israeli army detects missile launches from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

Israeli army confirms killing Hezbollah leader in strike in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:59

AFP source close to Hezbollah: Field Commander in Lebanon killed in an Israeli airstrike

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Iranian weapons: Missiles and drones used in the attack on Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Iranian attack: Israel finalizes response plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Saint Levant's Gaza tribute: Palestine's voice echoes at Coachella

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Airport workers in Lebanon seek fair compensation for night shifts

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-01

Presidential developments: Quintet Committee's patient approach and internal dynamics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Iranian attack: Israel finalizes response plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:31

Middle East Airlines cancels flights to Dubai due to weather conditions - statement

LBCI
World News
2023-12-05

Prince Harry appeals the British Home Office's decision to lift his personal protection

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

Israeli army confirms killing Hezbollah leader in strike in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

Breaking: Car targeted on Al-Majbal road in Ain Baal

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:48

Hezbollah announces drone attack on Beit Hillel's missile defense system

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:59

AFP source close to Hezbollah: Field Commander in Lebanon killed in an Israeli airstrike

LBCI
Middle East News
14:22

Israeli army detects missile launches from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:36

Ziad Makary to LBCI: Current decisions on Syrian displacement issue more practical than before

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

Abi Ramia to LBCI: Presence of displaced Syrians should be regulated, partisan dualities do not build nations

LBCI
Middle East News
00:11

Israeli military vows response to Iranian attack as calls for restraint mount

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More