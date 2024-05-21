Russia accuses US of seeking to deploy weapons in space

2024-05-21 | 04:11
Russia accuses US of seeking to deploy weapons in space
Russia accuses US of seeking to deploy weapons in space

Russia accused the United States on Tuesday of seeking to deploy weapons in space, a day after the United Nations Security Council rejected a Russian resolution on the matter and amid similar accusations from Washington.

Despite Washington and its allies rejecting this text, the United States demonstrated that it seeks to "deploy weapons in outer space and make it a battlefield," according to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Reuters

