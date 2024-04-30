Pro-Palestinian Students Refuse to Evacuate Their Tents at Columbia University

Tensions escalated on Monday at Columbia University in New York between demonstrators supporting the Palestinian cause and the university administration, as students refused to vacate their tents where they are protesting "except by force," despite warnings of suspension if they do not disperse.



Columbia University in New York is considered the spark point of pro-Palestinian demonstrations before they spread widely across universities in the United States.

Columbia University President, Lee C. Bollinger, urged protesting students in a statement to evacuate their tents after negotiations between protesters and university administration failed.



The university distributed a document titled "Camp Notice" to protesters requesting them to vacate the area by 14:00 (18:00 GMT), otherwise "you will be separated pending investigation," according to the text.

Students pledged to defend their tents set up in the main park of the university campus in New York, despite the college's threat of expulsion.

